First Look: Live High Above Miami in the Waldorf Astoria’s New Sky Collection Apartments

Ever wanted to live in a Waldorf Astoria hotel? There’s an outpost in New York where you can do just that, but if the City That Never Sleeps doesn’t appeal, there’s a set of glossy Waldorf-branded homes going up in Miami as well. Located in the upper floors of a 1,049-foot tower—it’s the tallest residential building south of Manhattan—are 360 of these homes altogether. Those looking for an even more glitzy experience may want to splurge on one of the Sky Collection apartments, which start at $4.9 million.

There are only 40 Sky Collection pads up for grabs, but in addition to being exclusive, what distinguishes them is their location in the building. The Waldorf Astoria Miami’s design is made up of a series of large, off-kilter blocks stacked on top of each other; there are nine of these cubes altogether. The Sky Collection units are all located in the eighth, which is one of the highest points of the building. So no matter which condo you snag, you’ll have an unobstructed water view from 800 feet in the air.

Sky Collection layouts will range from 2,454 square feet to 3,575 square feet and are available in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. In addition to a plethora of floor-to-ceiling windows, the units will further take advantage of their lofty position with balconies, terraces and outdoor kitchen space. The ceilings will also be slightly higher in these residences than other offerings in the building, giving them a more open, airy feel.

The interiors will be mapped out by BAMO, a California-based firm. Its vision for the homes stands in stark contrast to the glossy, statement-making exterior—and that’s the point. “The outside is very atypical for Miami, or for frankly any city—it’s black glass, it’s tall and it’s prominent,” says Ryan Shear, managing partner at Property Markets Group, the building’s developer along with Greybrook Realty Partners. “I think the inside complements it well. It’s a lot of wood, it’s a lot of muted tones; it’s got a very soft look to it.”

One of the biggest perks of ownership, of course, is access to the Waldorf Astoria hotel’s amenities, which occupy the lower floors of the building. Offerings will include the brand’s signature Peacock Alley restaurant, a pool deck with private cabanas, meeting and boardroom spaces for the WFH set and a spa and fitness center.

Competition is stiff among branded residence towers in Miami. Bentley Motors is building its first here, the Aston Martin Residences just topped out and Standard Hotels just announced its plans for Miami homes as well. Preexisting towers such as the Residences by Armani/Casa and the Porsche Design Tower make for an increasingly crowded landscape. Still, the Waldorf name certainly speaks for itself—as do the views you’ll get from living in the uppermost floors. Don’t expect to move in anytime soon, though, as the new build won’t be complete until 2025.