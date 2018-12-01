Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

This $150 Million Property Offers Solitude and Outdoor Adventure in Chile

Rolling hills, glacial fjords, and pastoral farmland as far as the eye can see.

Hacienda Pucheguin in Chile Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate
  View Gallery — 6   Photos

Related Articles

John Muir once said that the clearest way into the universe is through a forest wilderness. And if you’re the kind of adventurous individual who longs to explore your very own forest wilderness, Hacienda Pucheguin—a 348,000-acre expanse resting between mountains and sea in Northern Patagonia, the most remote part of Chile—is the place for you. Surrounded by woodlands and meadows in every direction, the massive piece of land is the epitome of solitude. And it offers endless possibilities for exploration.

Located more than 600 miles from Santiago, the land was discovered by writer Don Alonso de Ercilla in 1558. A century later, missionaries and Chilean and Argentinian settlers started living in the region. By the early 20th century, the Frigorífica y Ganadera enterprise was established in Cochamó, increasing the trade and economic success of the land, but business was soon moved due to the difficulty of getting to the area. The lack of commercial development and trade have preserved the region’s pristine condition and complete immersion into nature. (These days, however, an international highway makes it easier to get to cities like Santiago and Bariloche.)

The territory is populated with the Patagonian Cyprus, which is the largest and oldest living tree species in South America. Spectacular waterfalls, natural pools, 25 miles of riverbanks, and granite walls are just a few of the region’s natural wonders. Lago Vidal Gormaz offers nearly 1,500 acres of crystal-clear water perfect for fishing. To this day, descendants of the region’s first colonial settlers live in the area, embodying the very essence of the peaceful wilderness around them.

“We believe that the buyer of this property should be a lover of nature with a vision of conservation. They would utilize the land in service of others, enhancing the attractions of this property by creating a tourism development plan, without intervening with the natural ecosystems or native forests,” says listing agent María José Bórquez of Bórquez & Asociado, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. The stunning piece of land is listed for $150 million.

Should you want a bit of civilization, head to Tierra Patagonia Hotel and Spa, an adventure lodge located just outside of Torres del Paine National Park.

More Spaces

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Spaces

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad