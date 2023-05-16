Afrojack’s Swanky New Recording Studio Comes With Its Own Secret Library

Winch Design has worked on projects for the air, land, and sea, but it’s still continuing to forge new territory.

The international firm recently designed a recording studio for popular Dutch DJ Afrojack. The Grammy Award-winning music producer reportedly has a passion for superyachts that inspired the project.

Interestingly, it was Andrew Winch’s love of yachts that lead him to launch his eponymous design firm back in 1986. Winch started off by penning the interior and exterior of a 36-foot Swan sailboat, before later moving onto superyachts, buildings, helicopters, and planes. (The studio is responsible for the interior of the first private Boeing 787/9 Dreamliner, in fact.) The technical knowledge and prowess the team has acquired over the past 37 or so years was poured into the new Project Antwerp.

Afrojack at work in the new recording studio. Winch Design

Afrojack, who has become somewhat of an electronic dance music (EDM) icon, required a creative environment in which he could both work and unwind. Of course, the space also had to feature all the requisite recording gear and acoustic panels.

Winch not only designed a fully immersive studio for mixing beats but also created a surrounding studio house with accommodation for fellow musicians. The abode pairs traditional Flemish architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows to create a light, airy, and calming vibe. The flowing layout comprises a spacious living area and six bedrooms for guests.

Afrojack in the light and airy living room. Winch Design

The bedrooms within the house take cues from a New York City loft, with a mixture of mid-century and contemporary pieces. Each room’s neutral tonal palette is juxtaposed by colorful accents that help to create a relaxed and youthful interior.

To top it off, the team designed Afrojack a secret “midnight library” with detailing inspired by the night sky. The hidden room is also dotted with motifs that evoke the Art Deco period.

A staircase in the studio house. Winch Design

Just what will Winch think of next?