Inside Aston Martin’s Bonkers $59 Million Triplex Penthouse in Miami 

Back in 2019, Aston Martin made waves after announcing its loftiest residential design project—a 66-story luxury high-rise in Miami. Now the marque has finally revealed what the interiors of its crown jewel will look like upon completion.

Aston Martin’s long-awaited triplex penthouse has officially been hoisted onto the market; no surprise, it’s asking for an eye-watering $59 million. Dubbed Unique for its distinct design, the property has 19,868 square feet of living space spread across three floors, in addition to seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Of course, each level comes with a wrap-around terrace, totaling an insane 7,300 square feet of outdoor space. Not to mention this is the company’s first and only penthouse property in the world.

Aston Martin Residences in Miami just released new renderings of its highly-anticipated luxury tower. Aston Martin Residences

Making the residence even more of a rarity is an exclusive buyer’s perk: It comes with the last remaining Aston Martin Vulcan, a limited-edition race car valued at $3.2 million. And don’t worry about parking your new whip, as you’ll have your own custom-built, climate-controlled garage inside the building. As an added bonus, you’ll also receive an 80-page fine art book that tells the story of Unique’s conception through paintings, sculptures, music and even poetry. “It’s a permanent record inspired by the Unique penthouse, and we expect it to be an object of desire for those who appreciate the unrepeatable,” Germán Coto, CEO of G&G business developments, says in a press release.

The grand staircase and living room light fixture inside the triplex penthouse were designed to be sculptural art pieces. Aston Martin Residences

The British automaker recently unveiled what the palatial pad, occupying the tower’s 63rd, 64th and 65th floors, will look like when it’s finished, which is expected to be sometime in early 2023. The interiors are filled with natural light thanks to large panels of wall-to-wall glass that provide epic views from the Atlantic Ocean to the bustling city. At the center is a custom-made staircase, designed to emulate the wings on the Aston Martin logo. Elsewhere, a similarly sculptural light fixture serves as an anchor in the living room. The prized abode has also been decked out with a private pool, a spa, a gym and an elevator.

“The creation of art is one of the most important things on the planet, and at Aston Martin, we articulate the soul of our brand through art and beauty,” adds Marek Reichman, EVP & chief creative officer of Aston Martin Lagonda.

And if there’s one thing this penthouse certainly isn’t lacking, it’s beauty.

