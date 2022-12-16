Free Gift With Purchase? These NYC Penthouses Come With a $50,000 Private Jet Voucher

If you’re going to go all in on a penthouse, it should at least come with a few perks. Now, a luxury residential tower in Manhattan is prepared to throw in a hefty air-travel credit as an added enticement.

One United Nations Park in Midtown East has recently partnered with Blade, a private aviation platform, to offer its remaining penthouse buyers an exclusive incentive: Buying a top unit will include a $50,000 voucher that can be put toward any of the company’s air services. Think helicopter rides to the airport, seaplane transfers to the Hamptons or a private jet that will whisk you off to Miami. Oh, and it never expires.

Private aviation company, Blade, has partnered with One United Nations Park to offer penthouse buyers an air-travel incentive. Courtesy of Blade

“With this generous incentive, we anticipate finding buyers who will recognize not only the opportunity to live in a beautiful and expansive penthouse residence overlooking the East River, but also have access to Blade’s various means of air travel options right at their fingertips,” Tricia Hayes Cole, executive managing director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, says in a press release. “With more buyers seeking homes that offer seamless transportation options as they continue to split their time between New York City and other residential destinations like Aspen, Miami and the Hamptons, a partnership between One United Nations Park and Blade makes sense now more than ever.”

When you buy any of the four remaining penthouses at One United Nations Park, you’ll receive a $50,000 credit to Blade. Courtesy of One United Nations Park

The 43-story building currently has only four penthouse units left, including a swanky duplex that includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Known as Penthouse D, it spans a whopping 3,831 square feet and features an open kitchen, a double-height great room and a den. It’s also been decked out with a private elevator and of course, you can expect expansive skyline and East River views. Even better: If you’ve already bought into One United Nations Park, all of its residents can book any of Blade’s aviation services through the tower’s 24-hour concierge at a preferred price.