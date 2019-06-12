Santiago Calatrava vs. Frank Gehry: Who is the World’s Best Architect?

By the sheer scale of their work, architects—especially a globe-trotting class of starchitects— can have an outsize impact when compared to other artists. A painting or sculpture may become a sensation, but hovering above a skyline, a building can stand as a mark of civic pride—or a wildly expensive eyesore. At the end of the 20th century and well into the 21st, two of the most celebrated and divisive starchitects have had their fair share of both.