Santiago Calatrava vs. Frank Gehry: Who is the World’s Best Architect?

David Cabin in Idyllwild, Calif., 1957 (a private family vacation home in the mountains near Palm Springs)

Ernstings Warehouse in Coesfeld, Germany, 1985 (the distribution center for a casual clothing retailer)

The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao is considered one of the most important buildings of the last half century.

Quadracci Pavilion at Milwaukee Art Museum combined his dramatic style with the innovation of moving wings that alter light.

IF YOU WANT TO HIRE HIM, IT WILL COST…

Luma Arles tower in France, expected to open spring 2020, is a jagged, aluminum-clad building that echoes the region’s rugged mountains.

UAE Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo 2020 is the centerpiece building of the upcoming World’s Fair, inspired by the shape of a flying falcon.

Budget he didn’t want to set on fire

2.5x Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA, 2003 (opened six years late, costing $274 million, 2.5 times the original budget)

4x City of Arts and Sciences Valencia, finished in 2009 (costing more than 1 billion euros, nearly four times over budget)

WHAT HIS BIGGEST CRITICS SAY “Calatrava bleeds you dry.”—A Spanish website

devoted to tracking Calatrava cost overruns