Santiago Calatrava vs. Frank Gehry: Who is the World’s Best Architect?

By the sheer scale of their work, architects—especially a globe-trotting class of starchitects— can have an outsize impact when compared to other artists. A painting or sculpture may become a sensation, but hovering above a skyline, a building can stand as a mark of civic pride—or a wildly expensive eyesore. At the end of the 20th century and well into the 21st, two of the most celebrated and divisive starchitects have had their fair share of both.
|
Santiago Calatrava
|
Frank Gehry
|ARCHITECTURAL STYLE
Neo-futurism
|
ARCHITECTURAL STYLE
Deconstructivism
|AGE
67
|
AGE
90
|
FIRST COMMISSION
Ernstings Warehouse in Coesfeld, Germany, 1985
|
FIRST COMMISSION
David Cabin in Idyllwild, Calif., 1957 (a private family
|
GREATEST TRIUMPH
Quadracci Pavilion at Milwaukee Art Museum combined his
|
GREATEST TRIUMPH
The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao is considered one of the
|
PRITZKER PRIZE
Nope
|
PRITZKER PRIZE
1989
|
IF YOU WANT TO HIRE HIM, IT WILL COST…
$60 million to $4 billion
|
IF YOU WANT TO HIRE HIM, IT WILL COST…
$22.7 million to $1 billion
|
SCORECARD
80 (45 buildings + 34 bridges)
|
SCORECARD
78 buildings
|
WHAT’S KEEPING THEM BUSY
UAE Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo 2020 is the centerpiece
|
WHAT’S KEEPING THEM BUSY
Luma Arles tower in France, expected to open spring 2020, is a
|
HAS NEVER MET A…
Budget he didn’t want to set on fire
|
HAS NEVER MET A…
Straight wall that couldn’t be bent
|
MOST OVER-BUDGET PROJECT
4x
|
MOST OVER-BUDGET PROJECT
2.5x
|
WHAT HIS BIGGEST CRITICS SAY
|
WHAT HIS BIGGEST CRITICS SAY
“I’m not saying that the world doesn’t need any more swoopy