Inside the Manhattan Townhouse That Doubles as a Contemporary Art Gallery

“It’s an important distinction, because I’m inviting people into my house to view our program,” says Alhadeff. “Nothing’s labeled, nothing’s priced—that’s not how this works. This is an experience.”

The 5,000-square-foot townhouse—which is Alhadeff’s fourth outpost, in addition to a Casa Perfect in Los Angeles and galleries in San Francisco and New York’s NoHo district—is decidedly not about shopping. Guests explore it floor by floor, climbing a five-story wooden staircase designed by architect David Chipperfield to unearth art and design at every turn, from Alex Reed’s pipe-like ceramic vases in the bedroom to a metal Marcin Rusak table in the living room. Alhadeff has left nothing off-limits—not even the bathroom, which was illuminated by Arnout Visser’s bulbous mushrooms lamps during the space’s grand opening in March. “Casa affords us an opportunity to do things we wouldn’t normally do in a traditional gallery context,” the owner says. “That makes it fun for us.”

Indeed, there’s an anything-goes vibe here. Chris Wolston’s sculptural furnishings hang out alongside Piet Hein Eek’s geometric pieces—a rare combo that somehow works—while a collection of the now-defunct interiors quarterly Nest makes up an entire section of the library. And even though there aren’t any price tags, everything is, in fact, for sale, from the carpets to the bedding.

Still, there is one house rule—the private space is open only to guests with appointments. And then there are the self-imposed restrictions of living in Manhattan’s most unusual new art space. “You have to be very tidy,” Alhadeff says with a laugh. “But it’s pretty incredible.”