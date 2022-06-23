New York’s Central Park Tower Is Now Home to the World’s Highest Private Club

The world’s tallest residential building has a new crowning jewel.

New York City’s iconic Central Park Tower unveiled a sky-high private club on Wednesday at the very top of the 1,550-foot supertall. Designed for residents and their guests, the swanky new joint sits roughly 1,000 feet above Billionaires’ Row. In fact, developers at Extell Development claim it’s the “highest private club ever.”

The 100th floor, which measures more than 8,300 square feet, was designed by Rottet Studio. (The firm also curated the building’s residential interiors.) It comprises a grand ballroom with seating for more than 120 guests, an opulent private bar and restaurant with seasonal menus from Michelin-star chefs, as well as a wine and cigar lounge. Naturally, you can also expect 360-degree views of Central Park, the Hudson, East River and Manhattan’s famous skyline.

To create the club’s ambiance, Colin Cowie Lifestyle implemented a “five-senses approach.” The lighting adapts to the setting sun throughout the day, while the music grows in tempo from morning to night and custom seasonal scents waft through the air.

“Central Park Tower’s 100th floor is unlike anything else in the world, and it’s only fitting that it is located in New York City’s preeminent skyscraper,” explains Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Extell Development Company in a statement.

One floor simply wasn’t enough, though. Central Park Club’s amenities are actually spread across three floors, or some 50,000 square feet. Members will have access to the tower’s 14th-floor terrace, which comes complete with a massive 60-foot outdoor swimming pool, a sun deck, cabanas and a private garden. There’s also a grill, bar and fireplace for entertaining guests, along with a screening wall. Elsewhere on the same floor, you can enjoy the residents’ lounge with a games room, screening area and business center.

Members will get a full run of the 16th floor’s amenities, too, which include an indoor saltwater swimming pool, a spa, a fitness and wellness center, and a versatile squash/half basketball court. Locker rooms are located on the same floor and offer showers, steam rooms and saunas.

As mentioned, you’ll need to be a resident to gain access to the exclusive club (or be a resident’s guest). Central Park Tower has 179 luxe condos that range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet. Available units start at $6.5 million. That’s quite the membership fee.

Check out more photos below: