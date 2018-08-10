This Colorado Ranch Has Its Own Saloon and Private Ski Slope

The spirit of the Wild West is on display at Elk Island Ranch, which spans 6,343 acres near the quaint mountain town of Kremmling (around 55 miles from the ski resorts of Steamboat and Breckenridge). Aspen and conifer trees dot the vast grassland, and wildlife (think elk, pronghorn, and mule deer) roam the grounds. Outdoor enthusiasts will be right at home: The ranch includes a trout stream with reservoirs for fishing and boating, trails for horseback riding and mountain biking, private ski slopes for downhill skiing and snowboarding, and a 2,400-foot sledding hill.

Built to maximize views of the surrounding mountain ranges and river valleys, the approximately 16,000-square-foot lodge has five bedrooms and 12 baths. A three-story log staircase, hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces give the secluded home a rustic feel, while a wraparound deck overlooks the splendor of Eagles Nest Wilderness. Of course, no Wild West–inspired property would be complete without a saloon, and Elk Island Ranch has the one to rule them all. Designed as the ultimate entertaining space, the 7,900-square-foot saloon boasts a dance floor, custom bar, full kitchen, and showroom that currently houses historic ranch vehicles.

The wilderness wonderland also comes with an 11,200-square-foot shop and storage building that holds equipment and gear as well as a chalet with ski runs that operates as a base camp for a slew of outdoor activities. Residents will also have access to the amenities at Grand River Ranch, which include an equestrian center, sporting clay course, fishing reservoir, and restaurants. And should you want a bit more elevated of an experience, Denver’s haute hotels and ritzy restaurants are less than two hours away.

The remote ranch is currently on the market for $36 million, with the majority of the furnishings, gear, and equipment included in the sale price.