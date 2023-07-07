Exclusive: First Look Inside Core’s New Private Member’s Club in N.Y.C.

One of Manhattan’s most exclusive private clubs is getting a swanky new address, and Robb Report got an exclusive look inside.

This September, the elite social club Core is moving from its former spot at 60 East 55th Street and will open its doors at 711 Fifth Avenue. The outpost—which has initiation fees that run from $15,000 to $100,000—will occupy over 60,000 square feet within the SHVO-owned building. Originally built in 1927, the 11-story tower previously served as the headquarters for Coca-Cola, NBC, and Columbia Pictures.

“It’s a pivotal moment in our Core story,” says founder and CEO Jennie Enterprise in a press release. “From the beginning, Core has been committed to curating a global community of relentlessly curious individuals who are energized by cultural exploration, committed to community engagement, inspired by original perspectives, and dedicated to enjoying life without compromise. With this new landmark location, we take our founding vision into a thrilling new chapter.”

The dangene Institute will be located on the 16th floor of Core’s new Fifth Avenue location CORE: New York

The club will be positioned on the top four levels of the building with an additional 6,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space. Starting on the 15th floor, there will be 11 suites measuring between 500 and 750 square feet, in addition to spa treatment rooms, a salon, and a barbershop. Elsewhere, members can visit the Dangene Institute on the 16th floor for customized, anti-aging skincare services and stop by the juice bar for a rejuvenating drink after hitting the gym.

Core’s New York City outpost will also have a gym, a wine library, a speakeasy , and 6,000 square feet of terrace space. CORE: New York

Nearby, the 17th floor will sport an extensive “wine library,” overseen by sommelier Yannick Benjamin, plus a speakeasy lounge serving up Mexican, Italian, and Japanese-inspired small plates. There’s also a “culinary lab” where famous chefs will rotate in and cook for members. Chef Michele Brogioni is heading the culinary program here and will have a restaurant on the 18th floor. By day, it’ll operate as an à la carte Mediterranean eatery and by night turn into a prix fixe fine-dining establishment. Expect seasonal, locally sourced menus and, of course, plenty of handmade pasta.

The 18th-floor restaurant and culinary program will be helmed by chef Michele Brogioni. CORE: New York

“In Italy, life is centered around the table,” adds Brogioni. “The table is where you discuss the important things—as a family as well as in business. That’s where your memories are made. That’s where you are your best self. That’s where you are saying to those you invite to join you, ‘Let’s build our bond.’ For me, the tables at Core are like those Italian tables. Places where members can feel relaxed and comfortable and confident. And I want to give our community food that makes every meal a pleasure.”

While the new Fifth Avenue location will be Core’s home base, the club is continuing its expansion with outposts in Milan and San Francisco.