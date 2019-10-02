Quantcast
// RR One
Design Icons

9 Modern Design Icons That Will Stand the Test of Time

The 21st-century creations that will shape the next 100 years.

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, Baku, Azerbaijan. Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects, 2013. Distant Front Elevation Against Blue Sky. Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, Baku, Azerbaijan. Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects, 2013. Hufton Crow/View/Shutterstock

What’s the most iconic piece of 21st-century design? It depends on who you ask. We surveyed some of the most influential creative thinkers and designers to get their take on what will stand the test of time and came up with intriguingly disparate answers—from Instagram to the Tesla Model 3. Despite their surface-level differences, we’re betting that each of these buildings, objects and technologies created since the dawn of the new millennium has the potential to become a design icon.

More Spaces

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Spaces

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad