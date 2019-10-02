9 Modern Design Icons That Will Stand the Test of Time

What’s the most iconic piece of 21st-century design? It depends on who you ask. We surveyed some of the most influential creative thinkers and designers to get their take on what will stand the test of time and came up with intriguingly disparate answers—from Instagram to the Tesla Model 3. Despite their surface-level differences, we’re betting that each of these buildings, objects and technologies created since the dawn of the new millennium has the potential to become a design icon.