Quantcast
// RR One

The 15 Most Expensive Homes That Sold in 2019

From Ken Griffin's Central Park penthouse to Lachlan Murdoch's new Beverly Hills manse, these are the sales that took the ultra-prime market by storm.

James Murdoch Bel Air Estate Gitlin Luxury Properties

It’s not a great time to be selling luxury real estate. Economic woes continue to plague marketplaces across the globe, even among typically buzzy locales, such as London and New York City. But it’s not all doom and gloom. There were a handful of residences that sold in 2019 for hundreds of millions—albeit most for significantly less than their original listing price. Some were unexpected: An Australian penthouse put Sydney on the map, while others, like Spelling Manor in Beverly Hills, were a long time coming. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, made waves as the buyer behind three of the year’s loftiest transactions. Meanwhile, just this week media scion Lachlan Murdoch swooped in to claim California’s most expensive home ever sold. These purchases, as well as a handful of other million-dollar buy-ups, make up the 15 most expensive homes to sell in 2019. See the full list below.

Related: The 15 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale 

More Spaces

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Spaces

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad