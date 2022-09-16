Inside The Invisible Collection’s New Design Showroom in NYC

Founded in 2016, The Invisible Collection is the brainchild of founders Anna Zaoui, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, and Lily Froehlicher. They were inspired to create an e-commerce platform that highlighted designs from both established and up-and-coming designers from all around the world that everyone could have access to. The exceptionally curated selection of bespoke products are made using exceptional craftsmanship and materiality, all with a sustainable edge.

There will be a rotating gallery of bespoke furnishings from global designers. Sean Davidson

After opening showrooms in London and Paris, as well as pop-ups in the Hamptons, Los Angeles and Aspen, The Invisible Collection has officially landed in New York with its permanent showroom on the Upper East Side: The Townhouse. Located at 24 East 64th Street, The Townhouse is a 1,752-square-foot multi-level showroom that will showcase a rotating selection of bespoke furnishings and collectible pieces from a global roster of incredible designers in a residential-like space. The founders have been dreaming of opening a permanent showroom in New York for more than six years.

“The US is our first market; our American customers have always had a keen eye for interior design, showing exceptional knowledge fueled by their energy and modernity,” says co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays. “We’re delighted to present at our first American address highly desirable European international designers and artists, presented with the same understated elegance that has become our hallmark.”

The Townhouse was designed in collaboration with Lisbon-based design studio Garcé & Dimofski. Sean Davidson

The Invisible Collection’s vision is to help clients create exceptionally elegant, yet comfortable and liveable spaces with a range of tastes, perspectives and worldwide design influences. The Townhouse was designed in collaboration with Lisbon-based design studio Garcé & Dimofski, who sought to create a warm and soothing showroom to complement the various furnishings, decor, and art, as well as The Invisible Collection’s most recognizable designs and objects.

“Having a permanent home in NYC is an opportunity to spend more time in the US and discover local artisans and talents,” says co-founder Lily Froehlicher. “Additionally, providing our local clients a space to interact and experience the amazing products by our talented designers while also providing a platform for industry creatives to come together.”

The showroom features various rooms across levels. Sean Davidson

The Townhouse will also act as a salon for creatives, meaning that there will be spaces for designers to host solo shows and a library that will host intimate discussions with industry leaders for collectors, design lovers, and creators. The brand also partnered with 7L, a Parisian bookshop founded by Karl Lagerfeld in 1999 and acquired by Chanel in 2021. There will be a selection of titles from 7L, which will also have a curation service for clients who want to outfit their homes with books of all kinds (mostly coffee table books), from photography and literature to interior design, gardening or art catalogs.

“The Invisible Collection is all about sharing an idea of culture and lifestyle that is best conveyed through a physical space and experiential setting,” Froehlicher says. “And let’s not forget the deep connection between French artisanship and aesthetic and American collectors that date back to the 20th century, for instance Jean-Michel Frank restyling the home of Rockefeller.”

The space exudes a warm, soothing feeling. Sean Davidson

One of the first exhibitions will be from Aline Asmar d’Amman, an architect and designer based between Beirut and Paris. Other exhibitions and collaborations throughout the year will feature works from Laura Gonzalez, Noé Duchafour Lawrance, Charles Zana, and many more.

“We select a designer or architect because we believe in their talent,”she says. “We all share a very similar eye on design, which makes it quite seamless. Aside from a designer’s distinct aesthetic, the pieces we choose must be iconic and relevant, high-design, yet functional. We believe these designs will stand the test of time and hold their value. We are proud of shining a light on a new generation of interior designers and architects who are extremely talented. We’ve also learned to love new pieces that were not on our radar at first glance.”

“The Townhouse will serve as a place for creatives to be inspired by the softness of the atmosphere and exquisite furniture presented by the nicest team,” says co-founder Anna Zaoui.

The showroom officially opens September 16.