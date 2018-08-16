Leaders of Luxury: The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky Believes in the Value of Experiences

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of real estate firm The Agency, to discuss the state of modern luxury real estate. He explains the trend of top architects creating single family residences – something they typically would not do – and using them as a platform to create a fully realized object of real estate art. Umansky also talks about the value of experiences and how it relates to branded residences.

Umansky has represented some of the world’s most noteworthy properties, including the Playboy Mansion, the first house in L.A. to sell above the $100M mark, and residences owned by both Michael Jackson and Prince. Mauricio and The Agency also represent some of the world’s top developers and resort brands, including One&Only, Six Senses and Ritz-Carlton.