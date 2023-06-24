Exclusive: Inside the Swanky New Private Owners’ Club at the Four Seasons New Orleans

The Four Seasons made its hotel debut in New Orleans almost two years ago and the 33-story tower just unveiled a suite of swanky new amenity spaces for owners of its private residences. Robb Report got an exclusive look inside.

Set on Canal Street, the landmarked building occupies the former World Trade Center originally built by Edward Durell Stone in 1968. During the conversion, Bill Rooney was tapped to redesign the historic building, which now offers 341 guest rooms, in addition to 92 private residences including condos and penthouses.

Way up on the 29th floor is the newly completed private residents’ club which offers a slew of exclusive perks for owners such as a modern-looking bar and lounge with views of the Mississippi River, a children’s playroom, and a private dining that comes equipped with a chef’s kitchen. Additional amenities include a conference room, a historic hall with a communal dining area, and even a golf simulator.

Inside the newly-completed residents’ club at The Four Seasons New Orleans Gieves Anderson

In terms of aesthetics, Rooney worked alongside the architecture firm CambridgeSeven to preserve many of the property’s historical elements. As a result, you’ll notice tons of dark wood detailing, ornate terracotta tiling, intricate ironwork, and lots of natural stone throughout. Rooney also brought in fancy furnishings from Holly Hunt, Liaigre, Design Within Reach, and more. In addition to the owners’ club, residents will also have access to the Four Seasons Spa, a 75-foot outdoor pool and hot tub, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The 29th floor now features a bar and lounge, a private dining room, and children’s play area Gieves Anderson

The highest-occupied pad at the Four Seasons New Orleans is a 4,302-square-foot penthouse that crowns the 30th floor. The three-bed, four-bath aerie was designed by New Orleans-based designer Olivia Erwin. Currently, it’s the only condo in the tower to retain its original fireplace from the ‘60s. Private residences at the Four Seasons New Orleans start on the 19th floor and range from $2 million to $10 million.

