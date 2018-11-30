5 Modern Amenities That Will Transform Luxury Real Estate in 2019
Tech, nature, name-brand wellness, and other trends sure to make a splash in 2019’s luxury market.
There were a number of fascinating trends in the luxury real estate market this year. We saw the rise of modern design, over-the-top marketing for multimillion-dollar homes, and even an abundance of green building. With 2019 right around the corner, buyers and renters alike are looking to the next best thing that will add value to their daily lives. From name-brand wellness to the advanced integration of technology, we’ve compiled a list of five amenity trends sure to make a mark in the luxury real estate space over the next 12 months.