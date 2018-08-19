The World’s 10 Most Liveable Cities

Each year, the Economist Intelligence Unit releases the Global Liveability Index, an annual report which ranks the world’s best and worst living conditions based on health care, education, culture and environment, stability, and infrastructure. Of the 140 cities on this year’s list, communities in Australia, Canada, and Japan were all well-represented—but no American metropolis cracked the top 10. (Honolulu, which placed 23rd on the list, was the first American city to be mentioned.) From Vienna to Vancouver, here are the cities that took top honors.