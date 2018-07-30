There’s Always a Seat for You at These Residents-Only Bars and Restaurants

In the luxury real estate world, developers have long enticed residents with exclusive services and amenities (such as state-of-the-art spas, private car services, skate parks, and climbing walls) that cater exclusively to them. And while restaurants and bars are a staple in high-end properties, a handful of developers are upping the ante by creating residents-only versions. From a sky-high cocktail bar to a 1920s-themed speakeasy, you’ll need to live in the building to get a seat at these swanky spots.

