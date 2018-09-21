What a Shaman, Botanist, and Boat Captain Have in Common
Luxury residences are offering amenities that call on people with unique and sometimes rare skill sets.
Today’s top luxury developments and buildings don’t just provide five-star amenities and sumptuous accommodations; they also offer on-site services overseen by resident experts. From botanists and shamans to bath butlers and yacht captains, the following job descriptions may be unexpected—but they all guarantee that your experience will be second to none.