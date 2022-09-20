Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ Penthouse in NYC Just Sold for $35 Million IRL

Kendall Roy’s on-screen penthouse is officially under new ownership.

It’s no secret that the Roy family has quite the real estate portfolio, and now one of their lush fictional penthouses has been purchased IRL. An unidentified buyer recently scored a Manhattan apartment that’s had multiple stints on season three of Succession as the home base for second-oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). The former filming location for the HBO series is located on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards and sold for a whopping $35 million. While still an impressive number by media mogul standards, the figure is considerably less than its 2021 asking price of $59 million.

Kendall stands pensively in his penthouse at 35 Hudson Yards in HBO’s Succession Macall B. Polay/HBO

In real life, the “compound in the sky” offers the highest private deck in all of New York—which clocks in at 454 square feet—a bragging right that Strong’s character would no doubt enjoy. The gigantic, full-floor penthouse has five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and a sprawling 10,171 square feet of living space. Of course, when you’re suspended 920 feet above street level, it’s guaranteed that the views will be sickening as well. Think vistas from the Atlantic Ocean to Central Park and beyond.

The apartment has the largest outdoor terrace in all of New York City Colin Miller

Elsewhere you’ll find top-of-the-line appliances from Gaggenau, Smallbone of Devizes cabinetry and white opal marble accents in the kitchen. There’s also a 12-person dining room that has direct access to the terrace. Nearby, there’s a lounge that faces out to the Hudson River, a library, home gym and media room with sights of the Midtown skyline.

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is seen on the private deck during Succession’s “Too Much Birthday” episode. Macall B. Polay/HBO

The Manhattan pad made its most notable cameo in the bonkers “Too Much Birthday” episode in which Kendall can be seen planning the preparations for the chaotic Notorious KEN: Ready to Die party. After he’s done making a spectacle, he retreats back to his showpiece high-rise which is intentionally as far removed from the city as he is from the Roy family and the Waystar throne. Let’s just say that if the penthouse’s new owner is ever poised for a major breakdown, this is an excellent spot to work through it. Take Kendall’s word for it.