Texas Is the Fastest-Growing State in the U.S. (Again)

In a recent U-Haul study, Texas was ranked the top growth state in America for the third year in a row. The data was determined by tracking the net gain of more than two million one-way U-Haul moving trucks that entered a state versus those that left it in 2018. Although migration trends don’t correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul’s data offers a metric to help determine whether states and cities are retaining or losing residents in a given year.

“North Texas is truly bursting at the seams,” Kevin Flanagan, U-Haul’s Northwest Dallas president, said in a statement. “McKinney, Frisco, and the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has been growing substantially in recent years. Texas is gaining more residents than any other state.”

“Since Houston is booming, surrounding cities are seeing growth as well,” Robert Abidin, president of U-Haul’s Northeast Houston division, said in the same statement. “The oil and gas industry brings people from all over the world to Texas.”

Arrivals of in-bound Texas U-Haul trucks were up five percent compared with data from 2017. Neighborhoods in and around the Houston, Dallas-Forth Worth, and Austin-Round Rock metropolitan areas saw some of the strongest growth. Austin is currently the fastest-growing large city in the United States.

Florida secured the second spot for the third consecutive year. South Carolina was ranked third, while rising states Utah and Idaho rounded out the top five list. Illinois came in last on the list for the third time in four years, just below California at number 48 and Michigan at 49 for net departures among out-migration states.

