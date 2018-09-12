Residences Channeling the Healing Properties of Salt

In ancient Greece, Hippocrates—widely regarded as the father of medicine—frequently used salt-based remedies to heal ailments. Today, the modern wellness world continues to recognize the healing properties of salt, which has been shown to help soothe the skin, improve circulation, and provide relief from certain respiratory symptoms. Not surprisingly, developers are now harnessing the healing properties of salt by offering everything from saltwater swimming pools to salt therapy sessions on the property.

Swimming in a saltwater pool can help rejuvenate and exfoliate skin—and it can also serve as a natural moisturizer by increasing the skin’s ability to retain moisture and promoting cellular regeneration. So it makes sense that many homes, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired residence in Arizona’s Paradise Valley, come with saltwater swimming pools. The trend is also catching on in the development world: In South Beach, Fla., the 19-unit Three Hundred Collins is outfitted with a 75-foot rooftop saltwater pool. Bedecked with white cushioned cabanas that overlook the Atlantic Ocean and downtown Miami, the rooftop lounge promises a spa-like experience.

In Riviera Beach, Fla., Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences features a 40,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor hydrothermal facility with replenishment pools, cryotherapy services, an effusion shower, and a full hammam. The space also includes a salt inhalation therapy chamber, where treatments are designed to help with skin conditions such as acne and cellulite as well as relieve certain respiratory issues.

Saltwater Swimming Pool at Three Hundred Collins

You don’t necessarily have to live in a wellness-focused real estate development to take advantage of this trend, though—home spas are starting to follow suit. Case in point: This $185 million Swiss castle comes with a pink Himalayan salt room.

Some individuals are also giving at-home flotation tanks a try. The flotation tanks are filled with about 10 inches of water mixed with Epsom salt, which creates a buoyant environment for you to experience a floating sensation. The end result is said to induce a deeply meditative, relaxed state. At the Laureate Institute for Brain Research in Tulsa, Okla., clinical neuropsychologist Justin Feinstein used a float lab to study floating’s effect on conditions such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. His first study suggests that such tanks modulate a neural circuit that seems to play a role in anxiety. In short, it appears that salt may really be worth its weight in gold.