Residential Amenities Built with Your Kids in Mind

From California to Hawaii, many resorts offer adults-only swimming pools and spa services so adults can unwind without the kids in tow. But a slew of residential properties are also moving in the opposite direction, unveiling kid-friendly amenities that the whole family can enjoy. The move may be fueled in part by necessity: According to data from the 2011–2015 U.S. Census, ultra-high-net-worth families are now having more children, so it’s only fitting that properties are offering amenities that kids and parents alike can take advantage of.

At Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the kid-friendly amenities include a lagoon-style swimming pool with a waterslide and lazy river, a tennis club, an indoor theater, and a kids’ club with a massive playroom. Likewise, a playroom is the star of the show in Manhattan’s Grand at SkyView Parc. The light-drenched room includes a built-in castle, an art display corner with a chalkboard, and a built-in bookshelf and reading corner. The building also comes with a seven-acre private garden (the largest private garden in New York City), which makes it easy for families to get plenty of sunshine and outdoor exercise, even in the midst of the concrete jungle.

Outdoor amenities are similarly on display at Rock House, a seaside residential resort on Turks and Caicos. Families can pass the time by swimming in the quarry pool that will be carved out of limestone (a first for the island) or head to the sugary white private beach to build sandcastles or look for shells. And at Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands, families can head to the nature center for learn-through-playing programming or relax in one of the villas, which can house up to 12 people at a time.

The hardest decision might be choosing which residential enclave is right for your family. But it’s clear that no matter what you choose, there will be plenty of activities for kids and parents alike to participate in.