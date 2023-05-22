Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic N.Y.C. Flagship Is Now Topped by a Striking Glass ‘Jewelry Box’

Tiffany & Co.’s New York City flagship is now topped by a not-so-little blue box.

After roughly half a decade, the renovation of the iconic Fifth Avenue boutique is finally finished. The last addition to the historic limestone building was a three-story glass structure that was completed by Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) late last week.

The jeweler actually began working on the renovation project with OMA back in 2018. The goal was to revamp the storied 83-year-old building without losing its historic identity. The team reorganized the interior to create a better flow between spaces and updated the furnishings. (You can read about all the divine details here.) OMA also added three levels to support the jeweler’s diverse and ever-increasing endeavors.

The three-story glass structure offers prime city views. OMA

Described as a “jewelry box,” the glass extension mirrors the dynamism of the ground level. The first two floors (eight and nine) will be used for exhibitions and events. The sprawling double-height space is column free just like the famous ground floor and opens to a wraparound terrace with panoramic city views. At night, the event space can be also lit up to create a dazzling lantern effect. (It appears to have a Tiffany Blue hue in some of the pictures.)

The top floor (10) is wrapped in a glass “curtain” that gives the illusion it’s floating effortlessly above the event space. Combining curved and flat glass, the facade provides both high transparency and privacy. Again, the sky-high space affords vistas that stretch from Fifth Avenue to Central Park.

The Fifth Avenue flagship at night. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“The result is a translucent vitrine to signal new flagship activities—a contemporary bookend to the historic building and symbolic launch of a renewed brand,” OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu said in a statement.

The project marks the first holistic renovation of the store since its opening in 1940. Tiffany reopened the doors to the aptly named Landmark on April 28.

“The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House,” Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru said in a statement. “Symbolic of a new era, our reimagined flagship store is not only a cultural hub at the epicenter of New York City, it also sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale.”

See you at the Landmark for the next big event.