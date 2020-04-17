Quantcast
NYC’s Next Skyscraper Could Look Like a 60-Story Superyacht

The luxury condos would offer panoramic views over Manhattan.

Superyachts and skyscrapers tend to attract the same kind of discerning buyers: people who put a premium on artful design, whether they’re at land or at sea. Now, both worlds have been united in one stunning new highrise concept.

“The Vertical Yacht” is the brainchild of Monaco-based designer and artist George Lucian, who recently conceived a unique iceberg-shaped superyacht. The designer has envisioned this bold, 60-story luxury apartment complex as a fixture of Manhattan’s future skyline and says it has the power to push the city’s trailblazing architecture even further.

Inspired by the work of renowned Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși—whose pieces are currently on exhibit just a few blocks away at the Museum of Modern Art—the 1,500-foot skyscraper has an unmistakable modernist edge. With uninterrupted lines that flow from tip to tail, the building’s exterior boasts all the effortless elegance of a high-end superyacht.

The tower is colored in attention-grabbing copper and bronze with touches of terracotta. No doubt this shining shell would help it stand out against the spate of ultra-slender high-rises, such as Central Park Tower or 100e53, that are currently under construction on Midtown’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row.”

Inside, the exclusive condos are said to offer the highest level of luxury. Penned by established interior designer Hannah Hombergen—who has transformed the insides of some of the most breathtaking superyachts—the tower boasts opulent materials and plush furniture throughout. On top of that, each of the oversized apartments would offer dramatic panoramic views over the bustling city, including the picturesque Central Park, plus access to top-notch amenities.

While The Vertical Yacht is just a concept at this stage, it’s just the escapist architecture we are all craving right now.

Check out more pictures of The Vertical Yacht below:

