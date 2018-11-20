These Wine Walls Will Turn Your Collection Into Your Home’s Most Stylish Design Touch

Knight Frank’s most recent Luxury Investment Index revealed that art and wine are two of the top luxury investments—even above classic cars. It may come as no surprise, then, that many developers and designers are combining the two by creating wine walls that double as works of art. Whereas a wine collector’s favorite investment bottles used to be stowed away, wine walls are now putting those bottles front and center. Consider wine walls the younger, hipper cousin of wine cellars.

“Hard assets, such as fine art and luxury residential real estate, remain an attractive investment option for high-net-worth individuals over the long-term, particularly when markets are volatile,” says Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. And with fine wines increasingly considered a safe investment, it only makes sense to show off your collection from the comfort of your own home.

In London, residential developer Clivedale has partnered with the Dorchester Collection to create the Mayfair Park Residences, a collection of 25 one- to four-bedroom apartments and townhouses (and one eight-bedroom penthouse) overlooking Hyde Park. The units (from around $5.4 million) come with formal dining rooms anchored by cozy fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling glass-sheathed wine walls. The wine wall’s proximity to the dining table not only makes it an ideal conversation starter, but it makes it easy to grab another bottle of wine so you can keep the good times going. Clivedale is also designing similar—albeit smaller—wine walls in the kitchens of the Mansion, a 23-unit building in London that is on track to be completed this year.

On the other side of the pond, a four-bedroom penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach shows off a 20-foot-tall wine cave with a jellyfish tank and climate control shelves that can stow more than 2,000 bottles. Wine walls aren’t just for residential developments, though. A newly built oceanfront residence in Laguna Beach replaced the traditional wine cellar with a posh new wine wall.

It’s a whole new way to have your wine—and drink it, too.