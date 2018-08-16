The First International Residential Project From 1 Hotels Will Help You Live Luxuriously in Cabo

Set on a sugary stretch of Medano Beach (one of the only year-round swimmable beaches in Cabo), 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo is the perfect introduction to the region’s sun-soaked, laid-back atmosphere. Located within the 22-acre Hacienda Beach Club & Residences master plan and distinguished as the first international residential project from 1 Hotel & Homes, the development includes a collection of 55 private homes and a 115-room hotel. Ranging from 1,137 to 5,670 square feet, the one- to seven-bedroom villas and residences feature eco-conscious architecture (think grass roofs, locally blown glass, reclaimed wood, and granite and marble) and free-flowing, open-concept layouts.

Kitchens come with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and wine storage, while baths offer rain showers and marble sinks and counters. Like many other projects in Mexico, the residences incorporate indoor/outdoor living spaces, muted tones, and understated furnishings. Sliding doors open to terraces with private plunge pools and gardens.

During the day, residents will be able to take advantage of nature-focused activities like yoga on the beach and paddleboarding or opt for daily fitness and wellness programs. Designed to channel the spirit of Mexico’s open-air street food markets, El Mercado & Cooking School will offer fresh roasted coffee, juice, and classic Mexican meals made from organic ingredients. Budding foodies can take classes from the on-site cooking school, where area chefs and farmers will teach them how to create local staples. (As an added perk, the development will also feature edible gardens throughout the property, where residents can nibble on locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.) For some much-needed relaxation, head to Seed Spa for therapeutic treatments, or request in-residence massage and spa services. Residents will also have access to a fitness facility, a park, a conference room, a rooftop bar, swimming pools, and a slew of other amenities.

Prices range from $750,000 to $9 million. Full residential completion is set for the end of 2018.