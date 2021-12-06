This $100 Million Private Island in the Bahamas Comes Fully Furnished and Move-In Ready

Why own a vacation home when you can have a whole island? Those looking to really get away from it all this winter are in luck, as Little Pipe Cay, a private island in the Bahamas, has hit the market once again for $100 million. No small price, and $15 million more than the property was going for when it was first listed in 2018.

What justifies the uptick in price? Simply put, owning an island is now more appealing than ever. Many left major cities behind for more far-flung locales last year during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that interest doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Little Pipe Cay has some geographical advantages compared to other isles too, as it’s located in the 350-island Exumas archipelago. So it’s not far from Miami, should you ever want to hop over to the city for a long weekend.

The 40-acre island is more built out than most others on the market, too, instead of just being an undeveloped piece of land: Six of the structures come fully furnished and are move-in ready. The main residence, for instance, is 5,300 square feet and has a primary bedroom with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets. Nearby is a separate structure for entertaining, which features a dining area, a pub, a spa and a gym. There are four guest houses on the property, plus storehouses and staff quarters. The island’s current infrastructure can be credited to investor and businessman Michael Dingman, who previously owned the property, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Of course, as incredible as a property like this one is, upkeep doesn’t come cheap. Running costs total about $1.5 million, though there’s room to turn it into a money-making venture. The future owner could transform the place into a resort, similar to Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island, and turn a profit.

Or you can keep it to yourself. The area’s crystalline waters and scenic vistas are certainly worth having access to year-round.

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of Douglas Elliman hold the listing. Check out more photos of the island below: