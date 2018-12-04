The Caribbean Is Rife with Luxury Real Estate. Here’s Where to Buy It

If the thought of freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall sends a shiver down your spine, it’s time to pack your favorite swimsuit and head to the Caribbean. (Pro tip: sugary beaches, crystal clear waters, and a piña colada will make your winter woes seem like a distant memory.) Unfurling over more than 2,000 miles across the Caribbean Sea, the islands have long wooed vacationers from around the globe—but these isles are also perfect spots for warm-weather aficionados to put down roots. From Anguilla to Grenada, the following three are antidotes to winter—and excellent investment opportunities if you’re looking for a place in the sun.

Anguilla

With its sugary beaches and gorgeous blue water, Anguilla calls to beach bums in search of the perfect stretch of sand. The picture-perfect setting will make you loathe to leave, and thankfully you don’t have to. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla offers a mix of beach residences and villas with Kelly Wearstler–designed interiors, as well as amenities including a spa, swimming pools, and high-end dining options. And Zemi Beach House, a six-acre boutique hotel and residential enclave on Anguilla’s East End, mimics the natural environment thanks to classic Caribbean architecture and a main-entry chandelier constructed from island driftwood.

Antigua

Encircled by coral reefs, Antigua is revered for its sparkling water and verdant views. Half Moon Bay Antigua—the first new resort and residential development of its kind to take shape on Antigua in decades—is promises to add a new layer of allure to the magnificent isle. Set on 132 acres, the development will include a Rosewood hotel and residences, including 10 estate lots priced from $5 million to $25 million (some of the most expensive parcels in the Caribbean).

Grenada

Populated with nutmeg plantations, waterfalls, and fruit trees, Grenada is an under-the-radar Caribbean destination that is positively bursting with charm. Opened last month, Silversands Grenada brings 43 resort suites and nine residential villas to the island. All five of the three-bedroom Hillside Villas (priced from $5.7 million) come with private pools overlooking the jungle, and the four-bedroom Beachfront Villas (priced from $11 million) offer large alfresco terraces and pools that spill over like waterfalls. Each of the residences offers ready access to Grand Anse Beach, as well as a 330-foot swimming pool (the longest in the Caribbean), a spa, a curated cigar-and-rum bar, a beachfront club, and a Thai restaurant inspired by Grenada’s reputation as “the Spice of the Caribbean.”