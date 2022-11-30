These Luxe Rain Forest Villa Rentals in Costa Rica Offer Bonkers Views of a Volcano

Ever wanted to vacation in a rain forest? This new villa-rental service in Costa Rica can help you out.

Arenal Hills, a vacation-home development company, recently unveiled its brand-new rental program for those looking to enjoy their time off in a private luxury abode. Located in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, the property is primed to let you relax in the great outdoors, with lush greenery spreading across 123 acres. The gated community will include 146 homes divided into two- and three-bedroom villas with 24/7 security. The tropical vacation homes were all designed and built by Jorge Chinchilla; the famed architect took cues from the natural surroundings—including views of the nearby Arenal Volcano—and incorporated them into the interior design, using natural wood floors, bamboo accents, fine marble harvested from the Peruvian mountains and a neutral color palette.

The 2,800-square-foot two-bedroom villa is a single story, while the 4,800-square-foot three-bedroom home spans two floors. All the homes have their own private waterfall hot tub pool in the garden that will make you feel lost in paradise. There’s also an on-site concierge to take care of all your needs. And, to make getting around the community a breeze, each home has a personal golf cart that you can use to hit all the activities on offer.

Bedroom. Arenal Hill Homes

Those amenities, which you can visit without leaving the property, include a multipurpose room where you can partake in complimentary yoga and other fitness classes. Next year, the private enclave plans to add a 33,000-gallon infinity-edge pool with a swim-up bar and a kids’ pool, a restaurant and a premier lounge called Club Cabana. The development also hopes to introduce a second luxe relaxation spot—Club Vida—and another dining option by 2024. If you happen enjoy horseback riding, you’re in luck, as Arenal Hills will be breaking ground on an equestrian center in 2025.

Exterior shot. Arenal Hill Homes

“We are thrilled to kick off Arenal Hills’ new rental program as Costa Rica enters its high tourist season,” Gerald Baum, CEO of Costa Rica Land Capital Partners and sole owner of Arenal Hills, said in a statement. “Through our new program, renters will not only stay in luxurious, fully furnished villas immersed in a magical paradise but can also enjoy the variety of exclusive amenities offered only to Arenal Hills residents.”

There are currently eight homes available for reservations through Airbnb, with another 100 slated to open in the near future.

Rates for homes start at $400 per night.