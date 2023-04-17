First Look: Inside the Luxurious Nobu Residences in Los Cabos

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is about to feel a lot more like home. The Baja California Sur resort has officially unveiled the design of its private residences—and we got a sneak peek inside.

The veteran hospitality brand’s Mexico outpost has added an additional 60 residential-style accommodations to its swanky 200-room property, ranging from one to four-bedroom suites that all live up to Nobu’s contemporary, Japanese aesthetic. The luxurious new units act as an extension of the hotel—meaning, they’re only available for guest bookings, not for lease or to buy like traditional residential concepts.

“Our goal when creating Nobu Residences was to give guests a sanctuary that they can call home in Los Cabos,” says Richard Sorensen, general manager at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, in a press statement. “With amplified luxury amenities unique to the residences such as private pools, home gyms, barbecues, and more, new doors are opened to experience the Nobu lifestyle on a personal level, whether it’s hosting private dinners and events, or just spending quality time with family.”

An inside look at the new Nobu Residences Los Cabos Nobu Residences Los Cabos

From the moment you arrive, you’ll be treated to a private VIP check-in experience and an epic array of exclusive amenities. The latter runs the gamut from your own fitness room and massage suite to a 24-hour personal concierge and an au pair room. If you don’t feel like hitting up any of the hotel’s world-famous restaurants one evening, you can opt for an in-residence meal prepared by a private chef.

Each of the 60 residences is minimalist in its design and pays homage to the Baja area with handcrafted decor by local artisans. A fully functioning kitchen, a terrace deck, and a deep soaking tub in the bathroom all come standard with the suites. In the one-bedroom Hikari category, there are either garden or golf course views, a living room, and a dining area spread across its 1,046 square feet. Elsewhere, the 2,051-square-foot Asahi accommodation offers up the same, apart from its two beds and a terrace with a barbecue.

Each of the 60 suites comes with an outdoor terrace deck Nobu Residences Los Cabos

The larger Sakyü suite, meanwhile, measures 4,483 square feet and is decked out with one king bed and two doubles. Here, you’ll have a garden view with the added bonus of a private plunge pool. The largest residence is the four-bedroom Kogane Penthouse, spanning 6,141 square feet with either golf course or partial ocean vistas. Naturally, no matter which residence you choose, you’ll have access to all of the hotel’s facilities. There’s a 13,691-square-foot spa and wellness center, four swimming pools, and chef Nobu Matsuhisa–approved fine-dining venues.

Starting rates for Nobu Residences Los Cabos begin at $1,600 per night.

