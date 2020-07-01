13 Spectacular Hamptons Summer Houses That Are Still Available to Rent

New Yorkers, anxious at the best of times, are having an especially angst-ridden year. For those free from health or employment woes, What-To-Do-About-Summer has been a mounting source of anxiety—especially for working parents facing months without camps or nannies.

The classic Hamptons rental season, bookended by the Memorial and Labor Day holidays, has been thrown into disarray this year, with families fleeing the city as early as March, as lockdown descended. New Yorkers who scorned the embrace of Florida in favor of the frigid charms of the North Atlantic were rewarded with first choice of the area’s sumptuous rental properties. Locals who at first shunned the Manhattan diaspora as bringers of plague quickly realized that well-heeled New Yorkers would be willing to pay almost any price for a back yard, let alone a pool, ocean view, media room and live-in staff quarters.

So if you’re only just letting go of that dream of a far-flung foreign vacation or long-promised sleep-away camp, don’t panic. You may be late to the party, but the party is still happening, and you’re very much invited. We have scoured the listings and personally selected the cream of the crop of to-die-for rental homes so you don’t have to. Bring on summer.