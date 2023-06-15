Luxury Homebuyers Are Flocking to Puglia to Transform Historic Abodes Into Modern Mansions

While fans of The White Lotus continue to flock to Sicily for a set-jetting adventure, wealthy homebuyers have a different region of southern Italy on the brain: Puglia.

For those who haven’t been to the heel of the boot, the area is most famous for its traditional stone huts known as trulli, which are strewn across hilltop villages. Elsewhere, rustic, fortified farms called masserias dot the countryside. Today, both types of historic structures are being scooped up by a new crop of luxury property shoppers and reimagined as upscale residences with modern amenities, The Wall Street Journal reported.

With demand, however, comes rising prices. Currently, the median price per square foot in Puglia is about $121. In Valle d’Itria, where hotel rates can reach $26,585 a night during peak season, home prices have jumped 9.2 percent within the past year. Currently, a masseria that was overhauled by a famous Italian actor is on the market for $1.72 million. Meanwhile, two brothers from the Bay Area shared with the WSJ their plans for a two-acre compound. The pair, along with their partners, purchased the 3,000-square-foot home last year for $355,000 and estimate they’ll shell out around $320,000 in renovations between the four of them.

Wealthy homebuyers in Italy are reimagining stone huts and fortified farms into luxury residences. Michele Bella/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Similarly, Paolo Colombo, an architect from Switzerland, doubled down on two hilltop trullis and purchased them for a combined $1.94 million. Afterward, he spent $2.16 million on a full-scale makeover and plans to add a yoga studio and outdoor sleeping areas. Did we mention Helen Mirren also owns property here?

Over in Salento, a 6,500-square-foot masseria was the most expensive sale of 2022, fetching a cool $3.7 million. If a 12-bed, revamped castle happens to be at the top of your bucket list, you can nab one close by for $3.56 million. Ellen Bonaventura, a retired New York attorney, added a rundown Salento palazzo to her real estate portfolio almost a decade ago. Since moving to Puglia, she recalls dropping nearly $500,000 on real estate, an additional $3.22 million on remodeling fees, plus $537,000 on local furnishings, antiques, and artwork. “It was always my dream to have a house in Italy,” she told the WSJ.

Part of the draw is that Puglia has become increasingly easier to get to, reachable either by high-speed train or two different international airports. Of course, another benefit is living in a literal European paradise.

