A First-Hand Look at Montage Residences Los Cabos

When it opened in May, Montage Los Cabos brought a laid-back yet luxe new look to Cabo, offering a more upscale, relaxed alternative to the region’s round-the-clock party vibe. Located on 39 acres between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo within the 1,400-acre master-planned Twin Dolphin community, the resort offers plenty of opportunities for R&R. Think poolside lounging, treatments at the 40,000-square-foot Montage spa, as well as access to one of the only swimmable beaches in the area. All 52 of the two- and three-bedroom whole-ownership residences (which span eight separate buildings) promise a similarly relaxing experience.

Fittingly, each fully furnished unit at Montage Residences Los Cabos was designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living. Open-floor plans and sliding glass walls create an airy, sun-drenched atmosphere, while large terraces offer panoramic views of Santa Maria Bay. Hardwood floors and wood ceilings add warmth and depth to the units, while crisp white walls serve as a striking contrast to the bright blue water beyond. Gourmet kitchens are outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and center islands that double as breakfast bars, while laid-back dining areas overlook the water. Each bedroom comes with an en suite bath. From almost every room, residents can catch glimpses of the sparkling bay.

Glass doors lead outside to covered terraces with fire pits, hot tubs, dining tables, and—on ground-floor residences—plunge pools. A dedicated residential staff is on hand to assist with any needs. Interested homeowners can place their units in Montage’s rental program.

Residents will have direct access to the shimmering azure waters of Santa Maria Bay, where they can swim, kayak, dive, or snorkel to their hearts’ content. Homeowners will also have access to the onsite resort amenities including a 20,000-square-foot swimming pool, a poolside bar and grill, multiple restaurants, tennis courts, a fitness center, and an 18-hole Fred Couples Signature golf course.

The residences are currently available for move-in, with prices starting at around $2.7 million.