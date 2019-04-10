With Room for 28, This Sprawling Aspen Vacation Home Is the Ultimate Slumber-Party Hangout

Some of us build vacation homes to get away from people. But for one New York City family, the idea of an Aspen retreat means houseguests. Lots of them. Relatives, school friends and business associates regularly pop into town to hit the slopes in winter or take in an event like the Aspen Ideas Festival in summer. The house sleeps 28, and though the owners, who preferred to remain anonymous for this feature, have yet to host a full house, they have hope: “Maybe one day,” says the wife.

When the time comes, they’ll be ready: The four-level home offers 14,000 square feet at the foot of Red Mountain in a scenic enclave close to town. “We have three children,” she says. “The idea was that it would be a place that they would want to come and bring their friends. The house has a lot of guest bedrooms, and we really love having people come and stay with us. We want it to be a destination that we can all look forward to going to, no matter the season.”

To that end, the house boasts 10 bedrooms with 19 beds. The New York–based design firm Pembrooke & Ives and architect Charles Cunniffe in Aspen transformed the home’s basement into the ultimate slumber-party hangout. Pembrooke & Ives principal and founder Andrew Sheinman and design director Francis Nicdao did a chic revise of an old-school bunk room, building handsome rift-cut oak bunk beds (four full beds, four twin). A lustrous wallpaper on the ceiling looks like a metallic tie-dye and reflects the light. One floor up are four guest bedrooms and bathrooms along with a gym, custom sauna, media lounge and wine area to complete the après-ski experience.