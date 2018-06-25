St. Lucia’s Sugar Beach Announces New Piton Residences

Located on the grounds of an 18th-century sugar plantation in St. Lucia, Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort shows off powdery soft beaches, five-star amenities, and panoramic views of the Pitons, a pair of mountainous spires that are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Following the blossoming success of the Beachfront Collection at Sugar Beach (a Robb Report Best of the Best winner this year), the property is welcoming five new homes slated for completion by the end of 2020.

Designed by Alexis Michaelis of the British architectural firm Michaelis Boyd Associates, the Piton Residences are seamlessly integrated into their natural surroundings thanks to timber exteriors, pitched roofs, and tranquil reflection pools on three sides. Each residence is made up of four or five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views of the Pitons as well as the Caribbean Sea. Private timber decks with covered gazebos and infinity pools provide seclusion and retreat while embracing the glimmering sea to the west and rainforest to the east.

Owners will have access to a team of butlers and a full-time home maintenance team; they will also have the option to rent the property while away. “I have never experienced anything as magical as the Pitons, and this location is quite frankly the most beautiful place in the Caribbean. Rising above the sea, these dramatic peaks served as our muse when crafting these breathtaking homes,” says Roger Myers, owner and developer of Sugar Beach. The property’s endless roster of amenities and activities—think snorkeling, swimming, and treatments at the rainforest-inspired spa—are sure to be an added draw.

One of the residences has already been sold off-plan, with the other four currently on the market. Prices range from $7.25 million to $7.9 million. Buyers can also opt for one of the one- to four-bedroom plantation residences.