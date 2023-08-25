This Modern Villa on a Private Island in Fiji Runs $7,800 Per Night

The hardest part of planning a vacation can be deciding where to stay. But when you’ve rented your own full-service villa in the South Pacific, all you need to choose is who you’re gonna bring.

Reef House, on privately owned Vomo Island in Fiji, is available to rent out for up to 10 of your closest friends and fam. The secluded pad, which sits on roughly 330 feet of powdery beachfront, has five bedrooms and just about every creature comfort you can imagine, from an 80-foot infinity pool to a personal butler.

The Reef House on Fiji’s Vomo Island is available for rent for up to 10 people. Mark Snyder/VOMO Island Fiji

Overlooking the Yasawa Islands, Vomo Island has just 34 residences spread across its 225 acres. Reef House just so happens to be the biggest and the newest. For $7,862 a night, you and your guests will have all your meals and non-alcoholic bevvies covered, plus complimentary Wi-Fi and laundry service, access to non-motorized water sports, and use of the island resort’s tennis court, gym, and golf course. Did we mention the property is only accessible via helicopter or seaplane?

The five-bedroom home is the biggest residence on the resort. Mark Snyder/VOMO Island Fiji

Nestled on just shy of two acres and designed by Mark Richi, managing director of the award-winning firm Architecture Building Culture, the home has a contemporary vibe to it. Internally, the abode feels casual and serene thanks to an abundance of neutral tones and natural materials, like the off-white limestone that was imported from Portugal. There’s also blonde Victorian ash wood paneling, and off-white painted plaster walls. Dark-tinted windows help mitigate the sun’s heat and glare.

The heart of the dwelling comprises one long, low-slung structure that houses the living room, dining area, and open-plan kitchen. Full-height glass walls in the living room and dining spaces slide open to a spacious loggia, creating a continuous space that serves as a single alfresco poolside hangout.

The primary suite has its own wing with an outdoor terrace and hot tub. Mark Snyder/VOMO Island Fiji

At one end of the great room, you’ll find two pavilions that hold four suites, each with separate entries, ensuite bathrooms, and walk-in closets. And over on the eastern side, the primary suite is a free-standing pavilion complete with an ensuite bath and an outdoor lounge. Another of the estate’s more notable features is the hot tub, which is equipped with a system that makes the water cooler if it’s too sweltering to soak comfortably.

If and when you do decide to rejoin the group, kick back on any of the many sundecks or take a dip in the charcoal-tiled pool.

