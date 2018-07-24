5 Residential Communities for the Nature Lover

Henry David Thoreau once said, “All good things are wild and free.” That universal truth is perhaps easiest to grasp when you trade the gridlocked freeways and crowded blocks of major cities for wide-open spaces, verdant forests, and sugary beaches. Studies suggest that being in nature can reduce stress, boost the immune system, increase creativity, and improve mental health. So it’s no wonder that nature-centric residential communities are gaining popularity from sea to shining sea—and around the globe, as well. The following five residential communities help homeowners live in harmony with nature and discover, day by day, what it truly means to be wild and free.