Vacation Homes Made for Golf Lovers

Perfecting your golf swing just got a whole lot easier. Whitetail Club, a real estate community and club tucked into Idaho’s Salmon River Mountains, has officially unveiled the Fairways at Whitetail Club, a collection of 34 townhomes stationed alongside the award-winning 18-hole golf course. Ranging from 2,899 square feet to 4,407 square feet, the three- to five-bedroom townhomes will be available in two fully customizable models.

Buyers can work with architects to design state-of-the-art living and entertaining spaces and add a lower level with a lounge, wet bar, bunkroom, hot tub terrace, bedrooms, and baths. They can also choose between two interior design packages (the Mountain Rustic and the Mountain Modern) with furnishings, fixtures, and finishes such as rustic wood floors, slab countertops, interior timber detailing, and custom cabinetry.

Each of the homes will offer sweeping mountain panoramas and easy access to the great outdoors. Set on the shore of Payette Lake, the newly finished clubhouse features hot tubs, lakefront dining options, and a water-sports facility. And the Fish and Swim Club—which shows off a private saltwater swimming pool, a trout pond that doubles as an ice skating rink during the winter months, and a game room—was designed with fishers and swimmers in mind. Take to 10 miles of on-site mountain biking trails, or opt for a game of tennis or basketball with friends at the 14,000-square-foot sports and fitness facility. And, of course, if you fancy a game of golf, the course is just steps from your home.

“The Fairways at Whitetail Club’s location on the golf course and spectacular mountain views will provide the special opportunity to enjoy the club’s energy right in your backyard,” says Dan Scott, president and general manager of Whitetail Club. Current prices range from around $1.2 million to $1.8 million.