The Hamptons’ Most Expensive Rental Is This $1 Million Per Month Estate With its Own Baseball Field

Those living in the Empire State have become somewhat desensitized to exorbitant rental prices—especially since they hit an all-time high earlier this year—but this opulent estate’s monthly fee is sure to make even the most seasoned renter’s eyes water. Located in bougie Bridgehampton, the expansive mansion is now available to rent for a cool $1 million per month, making it the most expensive rental in the Hamptons.

Fortunately, unlike an over-priced Manhattan shoebox, the luxe 17,000-square-foot residence has the endless space and upscale amenities to warrant its high price tag. Thus the Hamptons retreat has become popular within the Hollywood elite, including Beyonce and Jay Z who stayed there back in 2012, according to the realtors at Out East.

Known as The Sandcastle, the expansive estate boasts 11 well-appointed bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms (plus 5 half), two separate lounge areas, as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen comes complete with a butler’s pantry, wine room, walk-in refrigerator and ample prep space—basically, it’s a house built for entertaining.

Case in point, the resort-like amenities which cater to all types and promise to keep the crew thoroughly amused. The thrillseekers can take advantage of the two-lane bowling alley, squash/basketball court, skateboard half-pipe, full gym, tennis court, baseball pitch or dancefloor. While the ultimate chillers can relax in the private spa—which features a fireplace, jacuzzi, massage tables and steam room—or spend the day stretching in the on-site yoga studio.

True to its name, The Sandcastle has an upscale beachy aesthetic—that has become synonymous with the Hamptons—and utilizes a sophisticated palette of crisp whites and regal navy blues. Generously proportioned windows allow plenty of natural daylight to pour in and the space feels light and breezy.

The outdoor space inherits the same thoughtful design: A sizeable patio area replete with grill and cooking appliances runs adjacent to a sprawling pool and oversized hot tub. No detail has been overlooked or modern luxury spared.

While $1 million still soars above the average rental price, The Sandcastle is no average house. Still, if you can’t justify spending a mil, the Hamptons hideaway can be rented for $550,000 per fortnight. Enjoy more pictures of The Sandcastle below: