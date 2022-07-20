Balenciaga and Bang & Olufsen’s Speaker Bag Is a Stylish Way to Listen to Music

Looking for a chicer alternative to your AirPods? Well, it may be a bit louder, but Balenciaga’s latest purse, made in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, might just fit the bill.

The speaker bag debuted at Balenciaga’s couture show earlier this month, and it combines the house’s trademark elegance with the outstanding quality of Bang & Olufsen’s sound systems. It’s fully functional as both a purse and a speaker, so you won’t be compromising on one for the other.

“This bag is a testament to what happens when two very special companies with an unparalleled heritage of craftsmanship join forces,” Bang & Olufsen’s chief design officer Miklu Silvanto said in a statement. “Both design teams are dedicated to excellence, and I think we together created something unique.”

Each limited-edition bag was crafted from a block of solid aluminum, which means that it flows beautifully from the handle to the base. The purse then traveled to Bang & Olufsen’s Factory 5 in Denmark, where it was pearl-blasted, anodized and hand-polished.

The front features the Danish company’s signature portable-speaker design, with the speaker holes placed in a pattern that ensures the best quality without sacrificing style. Behind the body sits the powerful speaker, which offers 18 hours of battery life and multipoint connectivity. In terms of functionality as a handbag, a rear pocket opens to a compartment swathed in Balenciaga’s Italian lambskin leather. Under the handle, you’ll find the controls for the speaker, and both brands’ logos are laser-etched atop each purse.

“This collaboration really demonstrates our capabilities for making bespoke solutions for our customers,” Bang & Olufsen’s CEO Kristian Teär said in a statement. “Working with Balenciaga has been an incredible experience and will also shape how we drive products and experiences that will disrupt the technology market in the future.”

WATCH

Only 20 speaker bags will be available, and they must be bought at Balenciaga’s new couture store in Paris.