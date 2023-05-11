The 10 Best Beach Bags for the Sand and Surf

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re zeroing in on the days of constant sunshine and humidity—also known as beach season, baby. Whether you’re heading out to Montauk on a summer Friday or jetting to Menorca or Ibiza, there’s one accessory (beyond a pair of sandals) worth proper consideration: the dedicated beach bag. I’m talking about sand-repelling, water-resistant totes, carryalls spacious and sturdy enough to hold all your ocean essentials.

If you’ve ever shown up to the shore with a regular backpack or just a towel, you know the value that a beach bag—something specific to a wet and sandy environment—possesses. As a Hawaii native, I definitely understand this sentiment more than most. My personal beach go-to is a simple red mesh tote from a legendary mom and pop shop in Kaimuki; locals recognize it instantly, and it’s a continual conversation starter (if you know, you know). My sister, who is based in Honolulu year-round, rotates between a classic Ralph Lauren canvas and a Goyard Artois. Basically, when it comes to the best beach bags, the material has to be appropriate and the design has to fit your lifestyle. From there, sky’s the limit.

Ready to take a trip to the ocean blue? From statement pieces to designs that are old school and timeless, we’ve sifted through the many options to give you the best beach bags.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Beach Bags:

Not every bag is appropriate for the beach. Sure, there are plenty of options that could work, but a beach bag by definition is a tote. It’s the go-to for adventures in the sand, a roomy, utilitarian carryall built to pile all the requisite items for a day in the sun and water, often available in washable and abrasion-resistant materials. Below, three key elements to consider when selecting the right option:

Size: How ambitious are your beach plans? Will you be dropping by solo, sunscreen and towel in hand for a couple hours in the water, or is this a day-long group activity complete with all the requisite tools to get you through hours of peak UV exposure? Choose a larger size tote if you’re envisioning more extensive beach trips or plan to pack towels, snacks, and the usual for more than just yourself.

Material: While theoretically any tote can work for a beach bag, you’re going to want something that can withstand the elements and deflect sand, salt, and water. Look for waterproof or easily washable materials and avoid anything that could get too hot in the sun. Coated canvas, denim, raffia, and crocheted cotton are just a few top options.

Style: Form should fit function, and style should fit your taste and lifestyle. Pick an aesthetic that blends easily into your core look. The right bag—whether a well-chosen statement piece or a classic, timeless offering—will last you far beyond Labor Day.

Best Crochet Beach Bag

French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer has a skill in injecting just enough cool and just enough cachet into any garment or accessory he brings to life. This crocheted tote, in bright primary hues, will lift the energy of any look.

Dimensions: 13 x 14 inches.

Materials: Crocheted cotton.

Style: Bohemian.

Buy Now on Ssense: $385

Best Canvas Beach Bag

Oftentimes, simple really is best. Go for Ralph Lauren’s classic polo canvas bag for an option that will work in any environment and will never go out of style.

Dimensions: 17.7 x 12.6 inches.

Materials: Canvas.

Style: Preppy.

Buy Now on Ralph Lauren: $188

Best Luxury Beach Bag

No one does quiet luxury and long-lasting accessories like Tom Ford. His mesh and calf-leather beach tote is an understated, highly-practical piece. It’s spacious enough to fit everything you need and classic enough to last through the seasons. It also has an internal pocket for securing valuables.

Dimensions: 18.3 x 15.4 inches.

Materials: Mesh with calf leather trim and handles.

Style: Minimalist.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $3,190

Best Raffia Beach Bag

There’s something about raffia that just screams summer. This Jacquemus tote is structured enough to carry everything you need without fear of sand covered clothes. An adjustable strap adds an element of pragmatism and a solid, almost military aesthetic.

Dimensions: 14.2 x 16.1 inches.

Materials: Raffia with leather trim and silver hardware.

Style: Bohemian.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $940

Best Striped Beach Bag

Kule is a label that never skimps on the details, offering accessories of the highest quality that are finely. Case in point: This eye-catching, roomy, and durable tote bag, which comes in an array of striped color combinations, a motif synonyms with beach bags.

Dimensions: 17 x 25 inches.

Materials: Canvas.

Style: Preppy.

Buy Now on Kule: $198

Best Mesh Beach Bag

Dutch designer Camiel Fortgens is known for bringing hand craftsmanship back to classic men’s pieces, and this bag, made in the Netherlands, is a thoughtful, utilitarian beach-ready go-to in a sheer green mesh with contrast blue stitching.

Dimensions: 17.5 x 15.5 inches.

Materials: Mesh.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Ssense: $355

Best Collectible Beach Bag

Seattle-based artist Angela Nguyen, a.k.a. Pikara, created a collection for Gucci, the brand’s answer to LV’s infamous Murakami collab—maximalist, not to be taken too seriously, and instantly collectable. The bag is coated canvas, meaning it’s an actually functional beach option, perfect for someone looking for a tote that is a conversation starter in addition to a carry-all.

Dimensions: 12.2 x 10.2 inches.

Materials: Coated canvas with leather handles.

Style: Manga.

Buy Now on Gucci: $2,390

Best Denim Beach Bag

When it comes to tote bags, APC is a legend for a reason. Whether lugging books or a bottle of wine and towel in tow, the minimalist French label has a knack for toned-down, stylish designs that fit their intended purpose with incredible ease. Also, this tie-dye edition is machine washable with a useful internal pocket.

Dimensions: 13.8 x 17.3 inches.

Materials: Denim.

Style: Bohemian.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $175

Best Techwear Beach Bag

Here’s a beach bag that can also double as a year around, street-ready option. Not only is it ergonomically designed—featuring a sleek silhouette, along with detachable and adjustable shoulder straps—it also comes in a deep green that’ll compliment any look, particular those that prescribe to techwear.

Dimensions: 17 x 18 inches.

Materials: Garment-dyed coated canvas with cotton twill lining.

Style: Techwear.

Buy Now on Ssense: $480

Best Linen Beach Bag

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag is a luxury classic, as at home on the French Riviera as in your city or summer destination of choice. This tote, made of warm-weather-ready linen, is label-forward without being gauche.

Dimensions: 18.5 x 13.8 inches.

Materials: Linen flax with calf leather detailing.

Style: Classic.

Buy Now on Farfetch: $1,990