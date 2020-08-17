32 Stylish Face Masks That Will Help You Stop the Spread—and Look Great Doing It

Masks are, quite literally, the must-have accessory of the moment. Not only has the CDC recommended that all Americans wear face-coverings in public to help control the spread of Covid-19 but 34 states have mandated that citizens must wear masks in indoor public spaces and whenever social distancing may prove difficult outside, like in crowded parks or on sidewalks.

Even if your state hasn’t required face-coverings by law, wearing one is the safe, responsible thing to do. As the recent surge in infections has shown, the virus is still very much a public health crisis and, like it or not, masks will likely be an everyday staple for the foreseeable future. Simply put: you need one.

Considering that masks will be punctuating almost every outfit you wear, it’s worth finding one (or a few) you actually like. In recent months, numerous brands have put their imprimatur on these newly essential accessories. We’ve combed through all the options and updated our selection of the 32 best options to buy right now.

Turnbull & Asser Archive Check ‘Commuter’ Mask

The esteemed tailors at Turnbull & Asser put their talents, and fine shirting fabric, into this dapper face covering. £5 from every sale will be donated to England’s NHS Charities or New York’s First Responders Fund.

Buy Now: $80

Tony Shirtmakers Japanese Cotton Seersucker Mask

Another skilled shirt maker, this one based in Brooklyn, fashions lightweight, Japanese cotton seersucker in an elegant tan gingham print into a mask that’s neutral enough to pair with a wide variety of outfits. Proceeds will go to charities in New York and throughout the United States.

Buy Now: $45

Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of Five

Tory Burch may not have a presence in your wardrobe currently, but these unisex masks will certainly play nicely with the best menswear. This set of five features a variety of attractive prints and all profits will be donated to the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation, which provides funding to female entrepreneurs.

Buy Now: $35

Rag & Bone ‘The Stealth Mask’ Pack

Rag & Bone has upcycled offcuts from its much-loved jeans into these sleek masks, sold in a set of three different denim washes lined with lightweight cotton.

Buy Now: $55

Scaglione Mask

Based in Bergamo, Italy, Scaglione is an Italian heritage brand specializing in knitwear. Their textile virtuosity is apparent in this meticulously-crafted mask made of red striped cotton.

Buy Now: $15

Lotuff Handmade Face Cover

Rhode Island-based Lotuff has sourced an array of vintage bandanas, dating from the 1930’s to the 1970’s, to create these exceptionally stylish (and generally one-of-a-kind) masks. A portion of these masks will also be donated to those in need in the Providence area, where the brand is headquartered.

Buy Now: $25

James Perse Solid Pleated Face Mask

Sometimes you just need a clean, frills-free solid. When that’s the case, you can’t do much better than this sleek mask in black, pleated cotton.

Buy Now: $35

John Elliott Tie-Dye Face Mask Three Pack

On those occasions when you want to make a groovier statement, reach for these artfully hand-dyed cotton masks from LA’s John Elliott. 10% of the proceeds will be donated to UCLA’s Health Research & Education fund.

Buy Now: $65

The Armoury by Ascot Chang Cotton Tailored Mask

The Armoury is one of our favorite sources for tailored clothing, so it’s no surprise they’ve whipped up one of the nattiest masks we’ve seen. Expertly crafted from refined shirting fabric by the tailors of Ascot Chang, it’s certainly C-suite appropriate. Plus, all profits will be donated to New York’s Coalition for the Homeless.

Buy Now: $20

Mother Adjustable ‘Don’t Spray It’ Mask

While there are several options for denim masks, Mother’s comes closest to capturing the appeal of good ol’ blue jeans. The dark-wash indigo denim with gold topstitching will prove as versatile as your vintage 501’s.

Buy Now: $24

Re/Done Upcycled Bandana Face Covering

Speaking of vintage 501’s, Re/Done is best known for upcycling vintage Levi’s and re-tailoring them to suit contemporary style. That same approach informs these jaunty masks made from existing bandanas.

Buy Now: $40

Cad & The Dandy Seersucker Stripe Face Mask

Making it to Savile Row for a suit is pretty tricky right now, but you can get a hit of the Row’s sartorial finery (and support its tailors) with this smart mask from Cad & The Dandy. It’s made from lightweight cotton seersucker and 50% of its proceeds will go toward the brand’s initiative to sew scrubs for healthcare workers.

Buy Now: $35

Rowing Blazers Black Watch Mini Tartan Face Mask

For every one of Rowing Blazers’ rakish masks—made in New York using remnants from the brand’s clothing—that are sold, one is donated to NYC’s Food Bank. Even more, Rowing Blazers is donating 10% of sales sitewide to Direct Relief.

Buy Now: $25

Christopher Kane ‘More Joy’ Face Mask

London fashion wunderkind Christopher Kane first used the phrase ‘More Joy’ (keen observers will note that the font is a cheeky nod to The Joy of Sex) in a runway collection several seasons ago. But the expression, discreetly printed in one corner, feels more timely now than ever. The minimalist mask also features Viro Formula-treated fabric, which studies show is an effective anti-viral barrier.

Buy Now: $40

Birdwell Beach Britches Birdie Mask

This LA-based brand’s board shorts have a cult following among surfers. Now, they’re repurposing those same materials in equally stylish reversible masks. For each mask purchased, one will be donated to a non-profit providing free drive-through testing in LA.

Buy Now: $19.95

The Tie Bar Navy Five Pack Face Mask

This five-pack covers all the sartorial bases with an assortment of classic menswear shirting fabrics: solids, checks, dots, stripes, even Liberty floral prints. The cohesive color palette (there are also sets in light blue, charcoal or lavender) makes them easy to alternate.

Buy Now: $30

En Saison Five Pack Face Coverings

We love a good railroad stripe—a more rugged cousin of pinstripes that’s rooted in workwear. This set of five masks celebrates the pattern in its pure, unembellished form.

Buy Now: $38

Billie Blooms Denim Mask

Crafted from a hefty light-wash denim with slim elastic loops, this face mask is a timeless classic. It features a pouch to accommodate an optional filter insert, and a portion proceeds will go to support Feeding America’s Covid-19 fund.

Buy Now: $20

Garrett Leight Face Shield

If you want maximum coverage, we’d suggest this sleek, anti-fog face shield from LA eyewear favorite Garrett Leight. The brand also offers a fun tropical print face mask, but we must admit we’re digging the shield’s Blade Runner vibe. The brand has donated them to two medical organizations in its hometown.

Buy Now: $16

Maison Modulare ‘Sicily’ Summer Mask

Maison Modulare makes an array of finely crafted masks using premium textiles. We’re partial to this rather chic iteration featuring a lightweight Japanese cotton poplin in a micro-houndstooth print.

Buy Now: $36

Levi’s Reversible Printed Face Mask Three Pack

Levi’s knows a thing or two about Americana and they nod to their Western roots with this trio of face masks in classic bandana prints. If you’re feeling more demure, each one is reversible to a clean solid in navy, red or black. Feel-good bonus: the brand has donated $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders.

Buy Now: $15

Fine and Dandy Blue Striped Face Mask

Blue and white stripes are a timeless pairing that comes in many guises; Fine and Dandy’s mask features a more unique, variegated pattern in a handsome jacquard-woven cotton.

Buy Now: $19

Dapper Villains Check Poplin Face Mask

Dapper Villains is typically known for custom-tailored menswear. The brand’s skilled handiwork yields a meticulously-constructed face mask in a blue and brown checked poplin that’s easy to pair with most wardrobes.

Buy Now: $20

Frank And Oak Set of Two Masks

This set of two organic cotton masks offers the best of both worlds—an understated navy blue solid and a graphic tan gingham print—providing you plenty of options depending on your attire (and, let’s be honest, mood).

Buy Now: $24

M. Patmos Social Distancing Mask

While most of the fabric face masks on the market follow the same basic design, this whole-cut knit mask offers a sleek alternative. It’s made from a lightweight knit, with Lycra in the ear loops for extra support, and is so attractive that we’d understand if you bought one for every day of the week.

Buy Now: $28

Tylmen Debonair Face Mask

This maker of ties and gentlemen’s furnishings is turning out natty face masks, such as this one in a handsome glen plaid, that can be folded up to double as pocket squares.

Buy Now: $30

Serà Fine Silk Paisley Face Mask

Italian brand Serà Fine Silk typically produces dandyish ties and pocket squares. This tie utilizes the same fabrics as those pieces and comes in a silk dustbag that also doubles as a pocket square. A two-for-one of style and protection.

Buy Now: $65

Matteo Cotton Face Mask

Matteo is best known for its exceptionally cozy linen sheets; that same fabric is used to trim these elegantly understated cotton masks. Sold in a set of five, you can also purchase a set to be donated to communities in need.

Buy Now: $25

Profound Multi-Bandana Cotton Face Mask

A patchwork of various bandana prints, a subtle twist on the classic, give this double-layered cotton mask a rakish appeal. A portion of the proceeds from its sales will go to the International Rescue Committee’s Covid-19 fund and support N95 mask donations to healthcare workers in New York and New Jersey.

Buy Now: $25

Michel Men Quilted Mask

New York-based accessories brand Michel Men lends a simple, solid navy mask some visual oomph with graphic quilting. It’s still understated, but with a little something more. Additionally, 10% of proceeds will be donated The Dream Defenders, an organization serving the homeless of Miami.

Buy Now: $40

Gemelli Face Covering

This stylish blue and brown gingham mask can easily be dressed up or down and is sold with a removable PM2.5 filter as well as two replacement filters.

Buy Now: $25

Heather Taylor Home Face Mask 10 Pack

Heather Taylor’s napkins, tea towels and tablecloths are a favorite of discerning home entertainers. She’s repurposing those same fabrics, like cheery ginghams and ticking stripes, into charming face masks sold in packs of 10.

Buy Now: $50