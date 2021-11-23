26 Luxurious Holiday Gifts to Treat the Women in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many people to give acknowledge (read: gift) during the holidays and none more so than all the women who enrich our lives. Whether that’s a wife, girlfriend, sister or aunt-in-law, we’ve rounded up 26 stylish gifts to treat all the gals who keep you going.

Slim Aarons: Style

In lieu of a Mediterranean getaway, bring a bit of la dolce vita to her. Nobody captured mid-century jet-setters more alluringly than Slim Aarons and this new tome highlights the photographer’s eye for fashion, featuring some of the world’s most elegant women and men at play from Gstaad to Palm Springs.

Buy Now: $85 $74.19

Kule The Monroe Scarf

Versatile, irreverently cool and quietly decadent, this faux fur scarf is the cold weather accessory she never knew she needed.

Buy Now: $198

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

Jenni Kayne’s downy cashmere crewneck comes in a pleasantly chunky ribbed knit with a cut that’s roomy but flattering and is available in a range of neutral hues. In other words, a pretty perfect sweater.

Buy Now: $395

Mizuki 14-karat Gold Pearl Earrings

There may be no piece of jewelry more timeless than a pair of pearl earrings, making them a failsafe choice for gifting. But rather than the usual staid studs, opt for something more modern like these baroque pearl drops.

Buy Now: $495

Sophie Bille Brahe Jewelry Box

This petite jewelry box, swathed in lustrous velvet and trimmed with a tassel, would be a welcome addition to any well-appointed vanity. But if you ask us, combine it with those Mizuki earrings—or any other precious little something—and consider your wrapping done.

Buy Now: $80

Max Mara Teddy Bear Coat

Springing for a mink coat doesn’t quite strike the right tone these days, but there’s still something about the grand gesture of an extravagant coat. Max Mara’s is decidedly less flashy but doesn’t skimp on the decadence thanks to its swaddling alpaca, wool and silk fleece.

Buy Now: $3,790

Susanne Kaufmann Mountain Pine Bath Oil

Bring the spa to her with this pampering bath oil. Infused with the oil of spruce and pine trees from the Austrian Alps, this aromatic unction soothes sore muscles and boosts circulation—if she closes her eyes, she just might think she’s in Baden-Baden.

Buy Now: $81

Alicia Adams Alpaca Throw

Turn Netflix binging into a swankier affair with a blanket in sumptuous 100 percent baby alpaca. Sustainably sourced and woven in Peru and available in over 90 colors, Alicia Adams’ throw is a welcome addition to any couch. If you’re lucky, maybe she’ll share.

Buy Now: $445

Charvet Striped Cotton Shirt

If the lady in your life has a habit of pilfering your closet, it may be time to get her a Charvet shirt of her own. This collarless poplin number has all the thoughtful details of the esteemed Parisian brand’s men’s wares, tailor-made for her.

Buy Now: $473

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals

Is it a slipper or is it a shoe? Either way, the plush shearling lining makes these Birkenstocks the rare footwear that appeals to Billie Eilish fans, Golden Girls and everyone in between.

Buy Now: $150

Gucci Jackie 1961 Leather Shoulder Bag

If House of Gucci has her chomping at the horsebit, consider this classic made famous after Jackie Kennedy was photographed using one to shield herself from the paparazzi. Recently reintroduced in glossy box leather, it’s a pedigreed purse she’ll be carrying for years to come.

Buy Now: $2,500

Tom Ford Lip Color Deluxe Mini Set

A superlative lipstick may be the most essential accessory in a woman’s arsenal. This kit, comprising five of Tom Ford’s best-selling shades of red in a rich, moisturizing formula, will ensure that she’s well stocked.

Buy Now: $80

La Perla Long-Sleeve Silk Robe

Who doesn’t love some luxurious loungewear? Double down on the decadence with La Perla’s knee-length robe, tastefully tailored in cherry red silk satin with a notched lapel. Bonus: it’s chic enough for her to don for cocktail hour.

Buy Now: $423

Aerin “Valentina” Velvet Frame

Gifting a photograph is guaranteed to score extra points for sentimentality, especially if it’s for a loved one you don’t get to see very often. Almost as important as the image is the vessel in which it’s mounted. Aerin’s frame is upholstered in moss green velvet and accented with the glint of polished brass—a sophisticated choice she’ll be proud to display.

Buy Now: $425

Saint Laurent Tweed AirPods Case

Who among us hasn’t been tormented by searching for misplaced earbuds? With this rather haute little case in a nubby tweed lined with smooth leather and topped with a key ring, she’ll always have them stylishly stowed.

Buy Now: $295

Van Cleef & Arpels Zodiac Pendant

Van Cleef & Arpels produced a range of zodiac charms in the 1950s through 70s that have become one of the hottest collectibles on the secondary market. Finding one is even harder than nabbing a vintage Daytona but, luckily, the French jeweler recently reintroduced the astrological gems to its collection. These new pendants faithfully recreate the ancient coin look of the originals for the ultimate good luck charm.

Buy Now: $2,310

Frederic Malle “Café Society” Perfume Gun

Frederic Malle’s perfume gun is essentially the high-roller’s answer to Febreeze. It’s housed in a handsome ceramic bottle (that cheekily mimics its supermarket equivalents) and dispenses a refined fragrance that evokes a Parisian dinner party: a whiff of lavender, incense, musk. “April Fresh” it is not.

Buy Now: $195

Versace Greca Silk Foulard

Silk scarves are to a woman’s wardrobe what ties are to a man’s: one can never have too many. Scarves afford even greater versatility; they double as headbands, belts, face masks. This one from Versace is sure to pep up any outfit with its graphic Greek key motif in vivid red and blue.

Buy Now: $295

Staud x C. Bonz Custom Pet Sweatshirt

If the lady on your list is an animal lover, she’ll surely be impressed by this sweatshirt, which is custom embroidered with the likeness of whatever pet you specify. Just snap a shot (or swipe one from her Instagram), upload it and three to four weeks later, your one-of-a-kind gift will be ready to incite awwws.

Buy Now: $195

Chanel No. 5 Eau Première

Picking a fragrance for another person can be tricky, but Chanel No. 5 is the little black dress of perfume—always a good idea. This newer formulation lightens up the blend for a more delicate interpretation of the famed classic.

Buy Now: $138

Selim Mouzannar Diamond, Morganite and 18kt Gold Earrings

Rather than the expected diamonds, or even sapphires or rubies, flex your gemological prowess with this pair of morganite earrings. The pale peachy-pink stone flatters every skin tone and looks particularly radiant in this romantic, diamond-accented design from Lebanese designer Selim Mouzannar.

Buy Now: $3,255

Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Serving Platter

Exceptional tableware makes for a happy home. This platter is part of a collaboration between fashion maven Tory Burch and ceramicist Dodie Thayer. The latter’s trompe l’oeil lettuceware has been collected by such celebrated hostesses as Jackie O, Bunny Mellon and Brooke Astor (Frank Sinatra was a fan, too).

Buy Now: $198

Cartier “Baignoire 1920” Watch

For a big-ticket gift, you could do much worse than a Cartier watch. We suggest opting for something a bit more idiosyncratic than the Tank, like this lithe Baignoire (named for its resemblance to the sinuous lines of a bathtub). This particular model nods to vintage 1920s iterations with a silvered dial, 18k gold bezel and taupe alligator strap.

Buy Now: $10,900

Khaite “Eda” Cashmere Bralette

Katie Holmes caused a viral sensation last year when she was photographed hailing a cab in this cashmere bra (and this coordinating cardigan). The hubbub was as much to do with her effortless chic as it was the revelation of underwear knitted from the world’s favorite sweater material. Wouldn’t you like a pair of cashmere boxer shorts? Exactly.

Buy Now: $520

Buly “Baum des Muses” Lip Balm

Parisian beauty purveyor Buly is a fashion insider favorite—for the high-quality formulations as well as the artful packaging. The brand’s take on lip balm is a prime example: it’s encased in a sleek compact, topped with your choice of vegetable-tanned leather and emblazoned with whatever monogram you desire. The question isn’t “Will she like it?” but “Is she more baby blue shagreen or cognac croc?”

Buy Now: €23.33

Finn Letter Necklace with Diamond Accent

A personalized touch makes for a standout gift, and what’s more personal than one’s own initials? Finn’s 18k gold necklace combines a sleek letter charm and pear-shaped diamond pendant on a classic chain. If you really want to up the ante, add initials for all of her kids as well.

Buy Now: $645