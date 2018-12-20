Mr Porter’s Top 10 Last-Minute Gifts Will Help You Win the Holidays

The products featured in this story are independently selected by Robb Report editors. However, we may earn an affiliate commission when you buy something through our retail links.

Though we’ve been feeding you first-rate holiday gift ideas all month long (hopefully you’ve already booked that once-in-a-lifetime Great Wall of China dinner for your resident jet-setter), there are likely still a few people on your list you haven’t hit yet. So, with holiday-shopping procrastinators in mind, we tapped the experts over at Mr Porter to make things easy on us. Here, we break down the e-tailer’s top 10 picks for the season—ranging from classic pajamas to whimsical cufflinks. The best part? There’s still plenty of time to ensure they’ll arrive in time to be under the tree on Christmas morning.

Common Projects Achilles Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Common Projects Achilles leather sneakers ($410). The sleek, minimal style will slot into just about anyone’s wardrobe—pairing as easily with laid-back jeans on the weekend as they do sharp trousers at the office. Though we’re willing to bet that your intended could use a fresh pair of white kicks, the style also comes in a rainbow of different leather colors should you want to go for something a little bit out of the box.

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Cardigan

Cardigans that are sharp enough to double as blazers proved to be a wardrobe essential this year, and Brunello Cucinelli’s cashmere number ($2,755) is one of the best takes on the market. The cozy sweater features a softly tailored shape—complete with notch lapels and three rich tortoiseshell buttons—making it perfect for days when you (or that lucky person on your list) aren’t willing to forgo an ounce of comfort while at the office.

Asprey Cocktail Shaker

This year, skip the cliched candles and fragrances, and gift the man-who-has-everything on your list a slick cocktail shaker. This playful racing car sterling sliver and enamel shaker ($13,500) will make for an indulgent addition to most bar carts, and is something we are sure he won’t already have stashed in his collection. Now, you’ll just need to convince him to whisk you up a sure speakeasy-worthy tipple (or two).

Begg & Co Cashmere Scarf

Unlike candles and fragrances, scarves are one of those go-to gifts that are guaranteed to be crowd pleasers. Scottish brand Begg & Co have been fine tuning the cozy accessory since 1866—and this Arran fringed cashmere style ($425) is exactly the kind of thing it does best. Its deep navy-and-grey colorway is neutral enough to slot seamlessly into the wardrobe of the person who unwraps it on Christmas Day, but is just a little bit more interesting than basic black.

Desmond & Dempsey Pajama Shirt

This year, kick your Christmas pajama tradition up a notch by swapping out the patterned flannel for a plush style your intended will be able to wear year-round. This brushed cotton-twill pajama shirt ($135) from Desmond & Dempsey fits just this bill: It’s substantial enough to keep them warm in the winter, but not to heavy to carry over into spring and fall. And with its careful white piping and mother-of-pearl buttons, downtime never looked so good.

Le Labo Toiletries

We admit it: a toiletry set is not exactly the sexiest gift you can give during the holidays. That said, we think anyone would be thrilled to add Le Labo’s Hinoki Body & Hair set ($55) to their travel bag. The four piece set includes everything you need to keep looking and feeling fresh—and is an easy way to introduce the Parisian brand’s decadent fragrances to that man on your list who’s still partial to drug-store body sprays.

Mr P. Cable Knit Sweater

Mr P., the in-house line launched by Mr Porter earlier this year, has quickly made a name for itself by turning out one collection of near-perfect basics after the next. This cherry-red merino wool and cashmere-blend sweater ($375) is no exception—it’s got a slim fit that keeps its cable-knit construction feeling modern, and its vivid hue is sure to provide a boost of energy on those dreary post-holiday days.

Filson Duffle Bag

A sharp carry-on bag is sure to be a winner with everyone from the jet-setter to the constantly on-the-move CEO on your list. This duffle ($395) from Filson is an expert mix of form and function—combining hard-wearing navy twill with equestrian inspired (and strength) leather straps and handles. Its classic look will only get better as your intended puts in lap after lap around the globs.

Deakin & Francis Cufflinks

When you get it right, a pair of cufflinks is the kind of gift that can be passed down for generations (and we’re not talking about dreaded re-gifting here). Case in point? These whimsical 18-karat gold cufflinks ($5,595) from Deakin & Francis. Though they certainly don’t play it safe, the frog shaped design—complete with glistening emerald eyes—is small enough to make a subtle, timeless statement when paired with a crisp dress shirt and expertly-cut tuxedo.

Smythson Games Compendium

When it comes to something the whole family can enjoy, this clever games compendium ($3,395) from Smythson is a serious treat. The full-grain leather box holds everything you’d need for a round of chess, checkers, and dominos—and when you’re not in the middle of a high-stakes tournament, its blue-and-black nubuck top is sure to sit pretty on nearly anyone’s coffee table.