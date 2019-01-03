7 Sunglasses to Sport on the Slopes this Winter

Let’s be honest: If you’re hoping to shred like Bode Miller on your next ski trip, you’re going to want to invest in a solid pair of ski goggles–ones ideally with plenty of glare reducing technology and swappable lenses like these from Anon. But for those of us who aren’t planning on going for gold, a solid pair of sunglasses will do. Plus, the right frames can take you from the slopes to the bar in a snap, and are the smarter way to go if you plan to spend more of your time après-ing than skiing—no judgments here. The following seven pairs are all primed for snowy days on the mountain, no matter how you plan to spend them. Happy shopping (and skiing)!

Persol

With roots that tie back to the birth of aviation, Persol knows how to make frames that stand up to the elements. The three-lens PO3217S ($350) style is no different—featuring hard-wearing handmade Italian acetate, flexible arms that will fit comfortably under a helmet, and red-colored crystal lenses that will provide excellent clarity on cloudier days out on the mountain. The 1980s–inspired shape will add a retro kick to any ski kit, so we’d suggest pairing them with a classic chunky turtleneck to lean into the look.

Mr. Leight

Full disclosure: it’s probably not the best idea to sport these high-design Mr. Leight Ichi S frames ($695) on afternoons when you know you’re going to challenge yourself out on the slopes (wipeout friendly, they are not). But on more low key days—think fondue at the base of the mountain or leisurely cross-country jaunts—the style, part of an ultra-premium range of Japanese–made frames brought out by Oliver Peoples founder Larry Leight and his son Garrett Leight in 2017, hold up just fine.

Prada Linea Rossa

Part of Italian brand Prada’s sports–focused Lina Rossa line, these PS 01US 59 frames ($250, exact colorway available in Sunglass Hut boutiques nationwide) take cues from traditional performance eyewear. Here, acetate frames are swapped for nylon and crystal lenses are swapped for plastic, ensuring that the lightweight style stays comfortable under your helmet all day long, and will survive any mishaps you may encounter as you fly down those black diamonds. Their classic square shape ensures that you’ll be able to keep sporting them once you head back home, too.

Ermenegildo Zegna

Carry your buttoned-up city style with you onto the mountain by sporting these Ermenegildo Zegna aviator-style sunglasses ($465) on your next ski trip. The pair features a durable metal frame covered in leather—meaning they wont feel overly cold sitting on your cheeks and nose as you make your way down the slopes. Their sepia-toned frames feature a large square shape that will keep your eyes protected on all but the sunniest days, and will make as much of a fashion statement with your weatherproof parka as they do with your sharpest suit.

Cartier

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more universally flattering style than Cartier Eyewear’s slightly-rounded Signature C De Cartier frames ($630). The pair features just enough of a fashion-forward look thanks to a slick black acetate frame and subtle silver bridge (meaning they’ll help you look pulled together out on the slopes even if you’re feeling anything but), and are plenty durable thanks to Italian construction and a purposefully flexible fit.

Barton Perreira

Another slick twist on the aviator, Barton Perreira’s Aeronaut frames ($470) are ideal for those blindingly sunny days out on the mountain. Their deep navy lenses, made from some of the highest quality materials the brands Japanese artisans can get their hands on, will shield your eyes from harsh high-altitude rays without sacrificing an inch of style. Sport them with your favorite Alpine sweater and sleekest skis to make a statement as you zoom towards your hard-earned après ski glass of bubbly.

Moncler

Though certainly not for sartorial wallflowers, this bold style ($480) from Moncler is ideal for those skiers who just can’t give up their goggles. The pair marries a rounded shape—a welcome sartorial reprieve from more common shield-style lenses—with a sturdy strap that ensures you won’t have to worry about them flying off as you head off piste. They do lend a retro, aviation–inspired air to any look, so be sure to keep things feeling modern by styling them with a slick helmet and high-tech outerwear.