The 15 Best Rain Boots for Men, From L.L. Bean to Bottega Veneta

We won’t sugar coat it: The weather is only going to get more fickle. You can start the day with a string of bright sunshine emojis in your weather app and then end up getting drenched in a rush-hour downpour. The skies—and, um, climate change—don’t care about your loafers, chukkas or sneakers. You’ve got to be prepared with the best rain boots—ones that can handle any puddle or sudden storm that comes your way.

Rain boots for men have one job: keep your feet dry. They should also provide some traction on slippery ground. And keep your feet relatively warm. And look cool. And anchor your fit. Okay, they actually have to do a lot for what may seem like a pretty straightforward addition to your whatever-the-hell-season-it-is footwear lineup.

The best rain boots have a sturdy rubber sole and some kind of waterproof—or at least, water-resistant—upper. We’ve included a few lace-up options here, too, but largely they should have as few seams as possible. This is not the time to bring out your Cuban heels or even your well-worn hiking boots. You’re looking for a barrier between your feet and the elements. Luckily, there are a whole bunch of rain boots in the market that’ll ward off any water—and we’ve gathered the best of the best below.

Best Lightweight Rain Boots

Leave it to Prada to turn classic galoshes into something quietly subversive. Its foam rubber booties are light, flexible and embossed with the iconic triangle logo. The style is so sleek that it’s even worth wearing in the sunshine.

Materials: Foam rubber.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Prada: $750

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $750

Most Iconic Rain Boots

Hunter’s OG Wellington boots—aka “Wellies”—are about as iconic as it gets. They hold two Royal Warrants of Appointment from the British royal family, garnering greater renown for their protection from the elements throughout the decades. Whether you’re walking through mud at Glastonbury or tending to your garden back home, it just makes sense to have a pair (or two) waiting by the door.

Material: Vulcanised rubber with polyester lining.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid-calf.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Hunter: $160

Best Minimalist Rain Boots

Stutterheim knows waterproof. If you see a minimalist rubberized cotton raincoat shedding water and oozing Swedishness, it’s probably from Stutterheim. The brand brings the same ethos of designing for “troubled water and dark skies” to its rubber Chelsea boots, which features thermo-fleece lining that will mold to your foot shape over time.

Materials: Rubber with thermo-fleece lining.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Ankle.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Ssense: 175 $102

Best Thick-Sole Rain Boots

A solid base is a key attribute of a good rain boot. Off-White delivers a foundation and then some with these rubber boots that sit atop a beefy sole. You’ll also get some street cred with the brand’s signature zip tie hangin’ out in the back.

Materials: Rubber.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $575

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $575

Buy Now on Bloomingdale’s: $575

Best Tactical Rain Boots

Palladium started out manufacturing airplane tires in the 1920s, which means it can handle some slush and drizzle just fine. A lug sole, black and orange colorway and toggle cord laces give these boots a tactical vibe. They can definitely withstand a good beating.

Materials: Recycled polyester and EVA rubber.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Palladuim: $150

Most High-Fashion Rain Boots

These Bottega Puddle boots made a big splash (sorry) when they debuted during Milan Fashion Week, ushering in an era of hulking stompers that we’re still wading through (again, sorry)—and with good reason! They are waterproof, feature a cool, curvy silhouette and come in a bunch of excellent colors.

Materials: Rubber with cotton lining.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Ankle.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Bottega Veneta: $820

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $820

Best Handcrafted Rain Boots

Taking a cue from duck styles, Diemme ups the ante and brings their performance-meets-craftsmanship approach to these Chelsea boots; each pair is handmade in the brand’s Italian workshop. Sure, there’s some damn rich suede up top, but they’re not getting anywhere near the ground, because of its lengthy and heavy-duty rubber soles. Rest assured, these guys are built to perform.

Materials: Rubber and suede.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Sole only.

Buy Now on Backcountry: 399 $239

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $380

Best Fleece-Lined Rain Boots

Barbour’s footwear may not have ascended to the same seminal status as its waxed jacket, but the brand born in the British countryside knows how to keep things dry—feet included. Its fleece-lined rubber Wellingtons will get you through all kinds of muck and will make you look smart in the process.

Materials: Rubber with elaticized insets and acrylic lining.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Ankle.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $100

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $100

Best Design-Forward Rain Boots

For all of our talk about functional protection from the rain, sleet and god knows what else the weather will do, sometimes you have to let the pendulum swing to the side of style. These Jil Sander Chelsea boots have all the streamlined design details and supple calfskin made for walking around Milan. But should it start drizzling, you’ll be covered with a substantial rubber Vibram sole.

Materials: Rubber and calfskin.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Sole only.

Buy Now on Ssense: $1,135

Best Cult-Status Rain Boots

The duck boot is ripe for riffing, and it makes sense cult Japanese brand Suicoke would step up to the plate: EVA rubber soles and technical materials are part of its ethos. This tonal black pair combines rubberized leather uppers with high-coverage lightweight soles capable of keeping you super dry and super fly through the rain.

Materials: Rubber and rubberized leather.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on End. Clothing: $229

Best Duck Boots

If your vibe skews to this side of the pond, then the classic duck boot may be your answer to “Wellies.” Possibly Maine’s most famous export next to lobster rolls, L.L. Bean’s Bean boots have a reputation for keeping water and cold out with a thick rubber boot bottom and a steel shank for comfort and support. They come in all kinds of iterations—lined, unlined, short and tall—but we’re digging this chamois-lined version for chilly temps.

Materials: Rubber and leather.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on L.L.Bean: $159

Best Heavy-Duty Rain Boots

If your eyes widen at words like “heavy-duty” and “Gore-Tex”, these are your rain boots. Built with waterproof fabric and hefty lug soles, Nike’s ACG Zoom Gaiadome boots (even the name is tough as hell) are begging you to climb up a damp mountainside or at least complete your trekking fit. They’ve got all that Zoom Air cushioning for a soft landing, too.

Materials: Gore-Tex-coated canvas and rubber.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Ssense: $285

Best Everyday Rain Boots

There’s a reason you’ll see almost every Brooklynite of a certain age shod in Blundstone—even when it’s bone-dry outside. They’re supremely functional, comfortable and look best when you’ve put some miles on them. Also, the Vibram outsole and water-resistant leather upper will guarantee that you’ll make it across muddy roads and sidewalks without fuss.

Materials: Rubber and water-resistant leather.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on REI: $245

Best Hiking-Inspired Rain Boots

Sorel is known for its mad-tough winter boots, and it’s no less rigorous with this lighter pair of rain-ready stompers. Multi-colored waterproof suede, along with a foam and rubber sole, will give you plushness with the protection.

Materials: Waterproof suede, Livelyfoam and EVA rubber.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Mid.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $180

Buy Now on Sorel: 180 $135

Most Unique Rain Boots

Moncler’s Aqua Rain Boots will not be categorized. The brand somehow created a hybrid sneaker, boot and galosh with a few mountain bike chromosomes thrown in. Undulating foam uppers and waffly recycled rubber soles, along with a cozy lining, all add up to foot coverings that repel water.

Materials: Recycled rubber, recycled EVA foam and synthetic lining.

Fit: Regular.

Height: Low.

Waterproof: Yes.

Buy Now on End. Clothing: $550