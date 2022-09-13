Bottega Veneta Teams Up With NYC’s Legendary Strand Bookstore for a New Tote Bag

The Strand bookstore is a classic New York institution. Its logo can be seen on classic totes throughout the city, as book-loving New Yorkers traverse the streets and subways. Now, Bottega Veneta is teaming up with the iconic store to re-envision its classic canvas bag just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Creative director Matthieu Blazy has teamed up with the nearly 100-year-old literary institution to curate a limited-edition collection the Strand’s tote to celebrate the bookstore. The bags come in three different versions, which are distinguished by texture. The first comes in Bottega’s signature Intrecciato leather weaving in black. The other two, meanwhile, come in plain leather but in two colorways: a yellow and black combination and solid black. All three feature the brand’s famous logo in red with white lettering.

The special totes coincide with a new curated book selection by Blazy, which is on display at the Strand in the East Village with titles spanning photography, fashion, architecture and art. The release also comes with a series of specially commissioned cartoons by The New Yorker to celebrate the legacy of the bookstore.

“It always reaffirms to me why physical books are so important,” Blazy spoke of the bookstore to Vogue. “It’s always a space of exploration with the constant pleasure of the unexpected and finding something new.”

Last week, the Milan-based brand hosted a swanky New York Fashion Week after party where attendees included supermodel Bella Hadid, actress Chloë Sevigny and Euphoria’s Angus Cloud to celebrate the collaboration. The affair included transforming the ground floor into an elegant cocktail reception where guests were served along a dimly lit stretch dinner table surrounded by stacks of books.

The collection is currently available at the Strand’s flagship location in New York City and will be available for wide release on the brand’s website starting September 15. The Intrecciato bag retails for $3,114, the yellow/black tote comes in a $2,089 and the all-black tote at $1,492.