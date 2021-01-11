Breguet Debuts a New Collection of Fine Pens Inspired by Its Watches

Finally, pens worthy of your watch collection.

Breguet has been world-renowned for its fine timepieces since the French watchmaker opened its doors in Paris in 1775, but the firm’s writing implements are just as impressive. Divided into three tidy collections (Classique, Tradition and Reine de Naples), its designers draw on the intricacies of its watchmaking heritage to yield pens inspired by those very same pieces. The move may seem incongruous at first glance, but the Breguet name has appeared in works by acclaimed writers from Stendahl to Alexander Dumas making the connection a poetic fit.

The brand isn’t the first of its kind to start crafting pens of this caliber; other distinguished watchmakers like Girard-Perregaux and Richard Mille having already done so. Some labels have even taken the reverse course by starting their businesses with pens before moving into horology, like Blancpain.

An homage to the Classique watch collection, the pen lineup of the same name consists of a fountain pen, rollerball and ballpoint, all of which are crafted from silver with the signature guilloché detailing on the cap and barrel. Small flashes of Breguet blue are dotted throughout, including a jewel-like element on the clip that resembles a watch hand. The 18K white gold tip on the fountain pen creates a seamless look. The Tradition Collection swaps out silver for titanium for its convertible pen, fountain pen and pencil as a nod to the titanium bridges of the Tradition Répétition Minutes Tourbillon timepiece. Its texture even has a similar sandblasted appearance across the surface. Lastly, the Reine de Naples may be the most luxe of all with its fountain and rollerball pens that come either polished or brushed and set with 14 diamonds.

All of Breguet’s writing implements are available on its website with prices available upon request.