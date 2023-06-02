Jean Paul Gaultier and Burna Boy Unveil a New Eyewear Line That’s Straight Out of the ’90s

Jean Paul Gaultier is giving fashionistas a blast of eyewear past.
The French fashion house has enlisted Nigerian singer Burna Boy to pick two archival styles from the 1990s for a modern reimagining. The limited-edition sunglasses nod to the Grammy-award winner’s latest album, Love, Damini, with heart-shaped accents, red lenses, and stylish oval-shaped frames. Both pairs are also available in four colorways that will compliment your bucket hat, oversized shirt, and acid-wash jeans.
The release marks the “Last Last” singer’s first designer collab, according to JPG. It has had quite the build-up, too. The Gaultier house first teased the drop on May 20 by holding a pre-party for Burna Boy fans at its Parisian headquarters before the singer’s 40,000-person concert at La Défense arena.
The duo has also created some quintessentially ’90s campaign imagery with the help of London-based photographer Marcin Kempski. The set, designed by Daughter of Lama, pays homage to retro music videos with colorful graffiti and a mini concrete jungle. Of course, Burna Boy pulls focus in a bedazzled red suit, chunky jewelry, and the new specs.
This new partnership is not exactly surprising. JPG’s creative director Florence Tétier has been ramping up the A-lister collabs in a bid to create more buzz. The house recently joined forces with American rapper Lil Nas X and shot a campaign with reality star-turned-billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, for example. It has also co-designed items with brands such as Ottolinger and Melissa. Well, they do say two heads are better than one.
The Jean Paul Gaultier x Burna Boy eyewear styles will range from $484 to $592, according to WWD. You’ll be able to grab a pair at specialty stores like Machine A, Voo Store, FWRD, Kith, Mytheresa, Slam Jam, and Antonioli. The eyewear will also be available on the Jean Paul Gaultier website.