Jean Paul Gaultier and Burna Boy Unveil a New Eyewear Line That’s Straight Out of the ’90s

Jean Paul Gaultier is giving fashionistas a blast of eyewear past.

The French fashion house has enlisted Nigerian singer Burna Boy to pick two archival styles from the 1990s for a modern reimagining. The limited-edition sunglasses nod to the Grammy-award winner’s latest album, Love, Damini, with heart-shaped accents, red lenses, and stylish oval-shaped frames. Both pairs are also available in four colorways that will compliment your bucket hat, oversized shirt, and acid-wash jeans.

The release marks the “Last Last” singer’s first designer collab, according to JPG. It has had quite the build-up, too. The Gaultier house first teased the drop on May 20 by holding a pre-party for Burna Boy fans at its Parisian headquarters before the singer’s 40,000-person concert at La Défense arena.

One of JPG’s archive eyewear styles reimagined by Burna Boy in two colorways. Jean Paul Gaultier

The duo has also created some quintessentially ’90s campaign imagery with the help of London-based photographer Marcin Kempski. The set, designed by Daughter of Lama, pays homage to retro music videos with colorful graffiti and a mini concrete jungle. Of course, Burna Boy pulls focus in a bedazzled red suit, chunky jewelry, and the new specs.

The second eyewear style chosen by the Nigerian singer with gold and black frames. Jean Paul Gaultier

This new partnership is not exactly surprising. JPG’s creative director Florence Tétier has been ramping up the A-lister collabs in a bid to create more buzz. The house recently joined forces with American rapper Lil Nas X and shot a campaign with reality star-turned-billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, for example. It has also co-designed items with brands such as Ottolinger and Melissa. Well, they do say two heads are better than one.

The Jean Paul Gaultier x Burna Boy eyewear styles will range from $484 to $592, according to WWD. You’ll be able to grab a pair at specialty stores like Machine A, Voo Store, FWRD, Kith, Mytheresa, Slam Jam, and Antonioli. The eyewear will also be available on the Jean Paul Gaultier website.